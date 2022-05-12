MARSHALL COUNTY — A 19-year-old man drowned Friday evening after falling off a jet ski.
Marshall County law enforcement said the incident happened around 6:49 p.m. on Oak View Beach on Lake Texoma, after a Yamaha Wave Runner, driven by another 19-year-old and passenger Brashon Wadles, of Denison, attempted to make a sharp maneuver. Denison fell from the watercraft, went under water, and did not resurface, according to the report. The jet ski driver was not injured.
Police said the driver was wearing a personal floatation device but not Wadles was not. The incident happened roughly 150 feet from the shoreline.
The accident was investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Madill County Sheriff’s Office, Madill Fire Department, Kingston Fire Department and Enis Cardinal Cove Fire Department.
