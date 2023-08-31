An Avinger man was shot and later died after a brief pursuit, followed by a shootout in Harrison County Tuesday night.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 259 in Gregg County when the driver fled.
The pursuit ended on FM Road 450, during which the man, identified as John L. Stanford, 39, exited the vehicle and fled into a wooded area.
DPS said there was an exchange of gunfire between a deputy and the man, who continued into the wooded area and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
DPS said the investigation is ongoing, with the Texas Rangers taking the lead.
