A Parker County man died early Tuesday morning after a brief high-speed pursuit with the Parker County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect was operating a 2004 blue and white Suzuki motorcycle while a deputy was conducting speed enforcement operations on Farm-to-Market Road 920 around 1 a.m.
The sheriff’s deputy observed the suspect traveling north at a high rate of speed and passed the deputy traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour.
Once the deputy caught up to the driver, the suspect turned around in the 6300 block of FM 920, heading southbound. The driver increased his speed estimated between 130 to 140 miles-per-hour in an attempt to evade the deputy.
The driver then turned north onto Johnson Bend Road. As the deputy neared the location, he observed the motorcycle had crashed into a telephone pole, forcing the driver to be thrown from the motorcycle.
Emergency paramedics were summoned to the crash, but the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is conducting the crash investigation. Sheriff Russ Authier said the suspect is not being publicly identified at this time pending next-of-kin notification.
Sheriff’s reports show the pursuit lasted about two minutes.
