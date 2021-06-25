WISE COUNTY - On June 24, 2021 at approximately 6:35 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash on Texas 114 near Boyd in Wise County.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a 2014 GMC pickup, towing a gooseneck trailer, was traveling west on Texas 114," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "For an undetermined reason, the driver, 33-year-old Jarrid D. Hendon, crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the left rear of a 2017 Volvo.
"The GMC continued off the roadway and struck a culvert, fence, and tree. Hendon died as a result of his injuries."
The driver of the Volvo, Jamie L. Wilhelm, 50, and two passengers in the Volvo ages 52 and 14, all from Springtown, were not injured.
No additional information is available at this time.
