Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on escape charges after he was arrested and fled custody on foot.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the incident occurred late Tuesday evening when deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress call in the 7000 block of Cimmaron Trail. The complainant reported two subjects were attempting to break in her residence and were possibly armed.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and discovered both subjects sitting inside a black Kia parked in the driveway with a 4-year-old child in the back seat.
The male subject was identified as Rito Antonio Gonzales, 42, and the female was identified as the complainant’s daughter, Monica Ann Duran, 31. The couple explained to deputies that they were at the home in an attempt to take Duran’s child from the complainant’s custody.
Deputies ran a check on the couple and Gonzales was found to have two outstanding felony warrants out of Fort Worth Police for aggravated assault and another warrant for theft. He was taken into custody and placed inside a patrol unit.
Sheriff’s deputies continued their investigation on the scene, discovering a bag containing suspected methamphetamine inside the suspect vehicle with two loaded 9mm handguns located in the center console and under the front seat. Deputies also located an additional vial of suspected methamphetamine inside Duran’s backpack and a glass pipe inside the glovebox of the car. Duran told deputies the handguns belonged to her. Deputies placed Duran under arrest.
Rito, who was handcuffed inside the rear seat of the patrol unit, then escaped by moving his handcuffs to the front of his body and opening a sliding partition, then crawling through it.
Additional deputies responded to the scene and conducted a search of the area for Rito, who had later returned to the complainant’s home. He was located asleep in the backseat of the complainant’s Yukon. Gonzales was still wearing the handcuffs deputies had placed on him during his initial apprehension. He was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Parker County Jail on the warrants issued out of Fort Worth and was additionally charged with escape from custody while arrested. As of Friday, he remained in custody on a $111,500 bond.
Duran was charged with state jail felony possession of a controlled substance penalty group one and unlawful possession of a firearm. As of Friday, she remained in custody on a $15,000 bond.
Deputies released the child to the custody of his grandmother.
