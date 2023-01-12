WEATHERFORD — A Parker County man charged with a series of sex crimes with children that began in 2011 was sentenced to prison following a guilty plea and conviction of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.
Brandon Lee Taylor, 40, pled guilty Jan. 9 and was sentenced to 30 years confinement.
"There is no parole available for that offense, so Mr. Taylor will be required to serve every day of his sentence," Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said.
Taylor was taken into custody by the Parker County Sheriff's Office in January of 2020, and was already a registered sex offender stemming from an offense in 2015 involving a 4-year-old, sheriff's investigators said.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the first offense of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 started in 2011. The girl, who was an adult when she came forward in January of 2020, met with investigators, saying that Taylor sexually abused her from the ages of 12 to 17.
Investigators were able to get Taylor to admit to the sexual abuse during a controlled call between him and the victim, according to the sheriff's office.
