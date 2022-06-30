FORT WORTH – A Tarrant County jury Wednesday sentenced Timothy Huff, 36, to life in prison without parole for the September 2018 capital murder of undercover Fort Worth police officer Garrett Hull.
Hull was killed Sept. 14, 2018 during a confrontation with a group of armed robbery suspects who had been targeting Hispanic-run bars.
Tarrant County Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Tim Rodgers and Lloyd Whelchel detailed for the jury what happened that night. Police had staked out the area where a robbery was planned at the Los Vaqueros bar. After robbing customers inside, three men – Huff, Dacion Steptoe and Samuel Mayfield – came out, saw police, and ran in different directions. Hull was among the officers who chased Steptoe. Steptoe fired at the officers. They fired back at him. Hull was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Steptoe was shot and killed.
The other two suspects – Huff and Mayfield – were caught and charged with capital murder. Texas law allows a person to be criminally responsible for the actions of someone else when there was a conspiracy to commit one crime and another felony occurs.
"When you look at the escalation of violence in these robberies, ... there is (no doubt) that someone is going to be killed," Rodgers said. "This case is textbook for how someone is guilty of capital murder even when they didn't pull the trigger. ... He's as guilty as if he pulled the trigger himself."
For punishment, the same jury was asked to answer three questions to determine whether Huff should receive the death penalty or life in prison: 1. Do you find from the evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that there is a probability that the Defendant would commit criminal acts of violence that would constitute a continuing threat to society? 2. Do you find beyond a reasonable doubt that the Defendant anticipated that a human life would be taken? 3. Taking into consideration all of the evidence, including the circumstances of the offense, the Defendant's character and background, and the personal moral culpability of the Defendant, do you find from the evidence that there is a sufficient mitigating circumstance or circumstances to warrant that a sentence of life imprisonment without parole rather than a death sentence be imposed?
Whelchel described Huff as someone who has been in and out of the criminal justice system for much of his life – and he's not finished with committing crimes. If sent to prison, he said Huff will hurt someone else.
Giving Huff "the death penalty is the right thing to do," Whelchel said. "That's justice." Rodgers added that Huff "is going to be dangerous for the rest of his life, no matter how long that is." "He is dangerous, dangerous, dangerous," Rodgers said. "And he needs to be gone."
CDA Investigators Jose Carrizal and Jose Hernandez worked on the case, as did victim advocate Cecilia Jones. 396th District Judge George Gallagher presided over the trial. Mayfield's trial date has not yet been scheduled.
