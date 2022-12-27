WEATHERFORD — A man shot and killed by police following a pursuit in a reported stolen vehicle Saturday morning was a suspect in the death of a Michigan woman, according to police.
Weatherford officers were initially dispatched to the 200 block of York Avenue around 8 a.m. Dec. 24 regarding a stolen vehicle taken by gunpoint from Georgia the previous day when a pursuit ensued. WPD said an officer located the occupied vehicle and attempted to make contact when the vehicle took off west onto U.S. Highway 180, before striking an uninvolved vehicle near the intersection of Ric Williamson Memorial Highway and 180.
Following the wreck, the vehicle's occupant, later identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as Michael Lee Delaney, Jr., 32, exited the vehicle and immediately began shooting at the officer while striking multiple patrol vehicles.
Delaney reportedly ran into a nearby field while continuously shooting more than 25 rounds toward responding law enforcement officers. WPD said its officers as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers returned fire, striking Delaney multiple times.
Delaney was treated for his injuries but was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene, and a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine was located near him, Weatherford police said.
Benton Township police responded to the scene of a 30-year-old female found shot and killed at an apartment complex in Benton Harbor, MI, on Dec. 17.
Investigation and evidence determined the woman was shot on the second floor of the apartment building and dragged down the stairway and walkway, where she was left, reported Michigan radio station WSJM. Police arrived to find the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and she was declared deceased at the scene. Delaney, of Benton Harbor, had been named a suspect and may have been in a previous relationship, police said.
"On [Dec. 26], we were contacted by police agencies in Texas in regards to Michael Delaney," Sgt. Tyler Tiefenbach, of the Benton Charter Township Police Department, said in a statement Tuesday. "We were informed that Delaney had been involved in an officer involved shooting in Weatherford, Texas and that he had succumbed to his injuries as a result. At this time, no other information is being released and we will be continuing to investigate this homicide."
Weatherford PD said no officers were injured during the incident, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers, and that further details — including body cam footage — will be released in the coming days.
