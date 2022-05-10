A Kerens man was arrested after leading Parker County Sheriff's deputies on a high-speed pursuit early Tuesday morning near Azle.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies attempted to conduct the traffic stop on a 2002 silver Honda motorcycle and activated their emergency lights and siren. The driver led deputies in a high-speed pursuit reaching speeds up to 90 miles per hour on Midway Road. The driver turned back eastbound on Highway 199 leading deputies onto Northwest Parkway into Azle, where he crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and South Broadway.
Sheriff’s deputies took the driver, identified as Chase Ellie Poe, 31, into custody and located a 9mm handgun in his possession. Deputies confirmed Poe is a convicted felon, and had an outstanding warrant out of Tarrant County for aggravated robbery.
Poe was taken to a local hospital as a precaution where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
Poe was booked into the Parker County Jail on the aggravated robbery warrant and for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest detention with vehicle. As of Tuesday morning, he remains incarcerated and his bond has not been set.
