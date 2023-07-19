A man was taken into custody following a standoff in Horseshoe Bend Wednesday morning.
Parker County Sheriff's deputies and the Weatherford/Parker County Special Operations Group responded to an active domestic call with shots fired at a residence in the 7000 block of Dakota Trail around 10:30 a.m.
Weatherford-Parker County Special Operations Group responded to the scene and negotiations ensued, according to a release from the Parker County Sheriff's Office. A small child was later removed safely from the scene. Within one hour of the initial call, the female who was being held in the home was taken to safety and the male suspect was in custody. No injuries were reported.
“I attribute the safety of the woman and child to the law enforcement officers on the scene,” said Sheriff Russ Authier. “We know events can escalate rapidly in these types of situations. We are grateful to those who assisted and we are grateful for the safe outcome of everyone involved.”
