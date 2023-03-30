The conviction and life sentence a Parker County jury gave a Springtown man for repeatedly molesting an elementary school girl were recently affirmed on appeal.
Last May, Calvin Wilson Graves, 67, was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a young child for molesting the girl when she was 8 to 9 years old. Jurors then assessed a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“We’re glad to see that the result of the courageous testimony of our victim and the hard work of our prosecutors, law enforcement officers, and jurors was upheld,” said District Attorney Jeff Swain. “This was a particularly awful sexual abuse case in which Mr. Graves used his relationship with the victim’s family to gain access to her and molest her on approximately 40 occasions. She bravely told our jury about the specifics of that abuse, including a time he took her from her ninth birthday party under the guise of giving her a present and instead molested her.”
On appeal, Graves contended that arguments made by the prosecution were unfair and that he deserved a new trial.
In his opinion for the Second Court of Appeals, Justice Dabney Bassel denied that request, pointing out that Graves’ attorney “failed to make an objection on those bases in the trial court” and that “the complaints lack merit.” Justice Bassel wrote that the prosecution’s argument “did no more than it was entitled to do by commenting on pretrial statements made by [Graves]” and that it “did not interject facts not included in the record.”
“One of the most offensive things Mr. Graves did in this case was to weaponize his faith against this young girl,” Swain said. “A self-styled preacher, he told her that God told him that they should be together. In her forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County, she said that if someone came into an adjacent room while he was in the process of molesting her, he would stop what he was doing and act like he was helping her memorize verses from the Bible.”
Assistant District Attorney Kathleen Catania, who tried the case for the prosecution, called Graves an “abomination of a fake Christian man” during closing argument.
“Our office is very passionate about these cases and that shows in our closing arguments,” Swain said. “We do have to stay within the bounds of the law though and are glad that the appellate court found that we did.”
“Mr. Graves has the right to ask the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to consider reviewing his case,” said Assistant District Attorney Tom Mitchell, who handled the case for the prosecution on appeal. “However, that review is discretionary, so they may choose to hear or reject his case.”
There is no parole for defendants convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, so Graves will have to serve the remainder of his life in prison, Swain said.
Officers with the Springtown Police Department and deputies of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office worked to investigate the case. After the victim’s outcry, she continued to receive counseling services at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County.
“Our staff has been honored to work with the young lady who was victimized in this case,” said CACPC Executive Director Kathryn Thompson. “Through the forensic interview, counseling, and other family services, our goal was to help her move from victim to survivor.”
The CACPC provides services to child victims of abuse and their supportive family members at locations in Weatherford and Springtown.
The case was tried in the 415th District Court, Judge Graham Quisenberry presiding.
