The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of a 36-year-old Arlington man as accidental after an incident at a new home construction site off Farm-to-Market Road 51 North in Weatherford Monday afternoon.
The Parker County Sheriff's Office was called out to a construction site accident, where the deceased reportedly fell from scaffolding, PCSO Public Information Officer Danie Huffman said.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the deceased as Alberto Salinas.
The official cause of death was listed as blunt head trauma due to fall from height.
