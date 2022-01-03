WEATHERFORD – Chad Marbut has been named director of capital projects for the city of Weatherford, effective immediately. Marbut has served six years in the organization, joining as a graduate engineer in the water and wastewater department before his recent role as the civil engineer for capital projects.
“Marbut recently graduated with a graduate level degree in public administration and understands the needs of Weatherford,” said City Manager James Hotopp. “I have strong confidence in Marbut and know his new role will offer him an ability to make a positive impact to the community.”
Marbut holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science in Public Administration. Marbut is also a captain in the United States Air Force Reserve where he serves as Deputy Commander of the 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX. He is a registered professional engineer, certified flood plain manager and part of the International City/County Management Association.
“I look forward to working with city council and city leadership to offer planned growth for Weatherford residents and businesses,” said Marbut. “Working for Weatherford the past six years has been very rewarding, and I am eager to continue my service to citizens in this new role.”
