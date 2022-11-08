A few good men are invited to celebrate the 247th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.
The Marines of Parker County are hosting a birthday ball from 1800 - close Thursday at Shep’s event space on U.S. Highway 180. The event is open to all Marines, Navy Corpsmen, and their families. No tickets, reservations or uniforms are needed. Ask the front host for the Marines’ birthday ball, sign in with age and rank for a raffle ticket, and order some food or drinks. This is a BYOBB (Buy your own burgers and beer) event.
“This is not a Veteran’s Day event, nor a military appreciation event. This is the Birthday Ball to celebrate the birth of our beloved Corps,” said event coordinator David Catron. “Marines and ‘Docs’ from every era are welcome. Come, eat some grub, share some stories and celebrate together.”
Since the Corps founding in 1775, “devil dogs” from around the world have gathered each year to mark the birth of their beloved corps with a birthday celebration. The ceremony’s tradition and pageantry are replicated in every corner of the globe. In keeping with tradition, last year’s Parker County event honored the oldest Marine, Mr. Ehrhorn (age 80+) and the youngest Marine PFC who had just graduated the school of infantry (age 18).
The ball also includes a cake cutting and reading of General John A Lejeune’s birthday message; in part:
“The record of our corps is one which will bear comparison with that of the most famous military organizations in the world’s history,” Catron said. “During the last 247 years of its existence the Marine Corps has been in action against the Nation’s foes. From the Battle of Trenton to the Argonne, from Belleau Wood and Iwo Jima, to Fallujah, Marines have won foremost honors in war, and in the long eras of tranquility at home, generation after generation of Marines have grown gray in war in both hemispheres and in every corner of the seven seas, that our country and its citizens might enjoy peace and security.”
The group has seen steady growth since it’s first event in 2020 with 50 Marines and their families to 150 who celebrated in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.