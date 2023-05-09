Mary Martin Elementary's Elizabeth Baker is one of more than 200 quarterfinalists in the running for the 2024 Music Educator Award.
The award, put on by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum, recognizes educators who have made a significant contribution and demonstrate a commitment to music education.
Baker is one of only 13 representatives from Texas among educators in grades kindergarten through college.
The 212 quarterfinalists were narrowed down from a pool of more than 2,000 submitted nominations.
Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their remarkable impact on students' lives. The 10th annual honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 2024 GRAMMYs, officially known as the 66th GRAMMY Awards, as well as a range of GRAMMY Week events. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants. Fifteen semi-finalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants.
The matching grants provided to the schools are made possible by the generosity and support of the GRAMMY Museum’s Education Champion Ford Motor Company Fund. In addition, the American Choral Directors Association, National Association for Music Education, NAMM Foundation, and National Education Association support this program through outreach to their constituencies.
