Emily Meals, a Parker County 4-H member and Millsap High School senior, was named a recipient of a 2023 Texas Extension Education Association’s 4-H Scholarship.
Meals was recognized at the District 3 Texas Extension Education Association Spring Conference that was held recently in Weatherford. Laquita Gruver, District 3 Extension Director and Parker County Extension Education chairman, presented the award.
Each year Texas Extension Education Association presents 12 $1500 scholarships to deserving graduating 4-H members through out of Texas. For more information about Parker County 4-H and Extension Education clubs, contact the Parker County Extension office at 817-598-6168.
