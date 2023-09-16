WEATHERFORD – Medical City Weatherford recently celebrated the completion of its 100th orthopedic robotic surgery.
The surgical platform helps patients undergoing knee replacement surgery to recover more quickly while also being exposed to less radiation. The hospital is the only one in Parker County to offer the minimally invasive, robot-assisted knee replacement surgery.
The surgical robot with 3D technology allows the physician to precisely map out a surgical plan and individualize treatment based on the patient’s anatomy prior to entering the operating room.
Using X-rays to create 3D images of a patient’s unique knee structure and real-time information to monitor any anatomical movements during the procedure, the technology enhances the surgeon’s ability to place knee implants with a high degree of accuracy and precision.
“We are immensely proud of our outstanding orthopedic surgery team and thankful for the positive impact they make in our patients,” said Sean Kamber, CEO of Medical City Weatherford. “We’re committed to delivering exceptional care to Parker County and the surrounding areas, ensuring accessibility to top-quality orthopedic services like our cutting-edge robotic technology.”
Minimally invasive orthopedic knee surgery helps reduce tissue trauma, scarring, blood loss and the incision size. Patients often recover quicker and with less pain, returning home 24 to 48 hours after surgery.
Learn more about orthopedic care at Medical City Weatherford at https://medicalcityhealthcare.com/specialties/orthopedic-care?location=medical-city-weatherford.
