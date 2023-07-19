WEATHERFORD – Medical City Weatherford joined the festivities at the 38th Annual Parker County Peach Festival on July 8, where hospital colleagues served the facility’s “Original Peach Julep,” raising $6,000 in proceeds benefitting the HCA Hope Fund.
The festival, a Parker County tradition since 1985, celebrates the local peach harvest and features a vibrant showcase of arts, crafts and community vendors. Medical City Weatherford's booth became a buzzing hub, selling more than 1,000 cups of the refreshing Peach Julep throughout the day.
“The Parker County Peach Festival brings our community together and Medical City Weatherford is proud to be a longtime participant,” said Chief Nursing Officer Jim Boyle, who helped prepare and serve drinks at the event. “The festival holds a special place in our hearts because it allows us to do volunteer work to demonstrate our unwavering dedication to caring for the community, even beyond the boundaries of our hospital.”
The proceeds raised will benefit the HCA Hope Fund, a 501(c)3 charity that provides emergency assistance to HCA Healthcare colleagues in times of dire need, encompassing illness, injury, natural disasters and other challenging circumstances affecting their essential needs.
