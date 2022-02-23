MINERAL WELLS — Three finalists for the position of city manager in Mineral Wells will be interviewed by the city council this week.
The finalists were selected from a pool of 24 applicants from 10 states.
Aron Kulhavy has more than 22 years of local government experience, and is currently the city manager in Huntsville. Prior to being appointed as city manager in 2018, he served the city of Huntsville as the director of community and economic development from 2012-2018, and public works director and city planner from 2008-2012. Prior to Huntsville, Kulhavy served as development services director/city planner for the city of Nacogdoches from 2005-2008 and the city planner from 1999-2005.
Kulhavy holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and a master’s degree in public administration, both from Stephen F. Austin State University. He is also a certified public manager.
Nick Wells has served the city of Holtville, California since 2011, and as city manager from 2014 to present. Prior to that, he was the finance manager from 2011–2014. He previously served as the controller for Development Design & Engineering, Inc., in El Centro, California from 2006–2011.
Wells holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture business/accounting from California State University, Fresno, and a master’s degree in administration/land use planning from Northern Arizona University.
Glen Adams has an extensive military background, and most recently served as city manager for the City of Santa Fe, Texas. Prior to beginning his city manager position in Santa Fe in 2020, Adams was the chief of staff for the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico from 2015-2020. Adams enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1985 and earned a commission in 1988, and went on active duty in 1990. He served in various leadership and staff positions, including two combat deployments, and was appointed as facilities branch chief – U.S. Force Japan in 2009.
Adams has a bachelor’s degree in general studies and psychology and coursework toward an MBA from Clayton State University in Georgia.
The three finalists' interviews will be preceded by a public meet and greet from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday at the Women’s Club, 201 N.E. 2nd Street, Mineral Wells.
The city partnered with SGR to assist to conduct an extensive search for the next city manager. SGR is an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, specializing in recruiting, assessing, and developing innovative, collaborative and authentic leaders for local governments.
