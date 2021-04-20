The Weatherford Democrat recently reached out to candidates running in contested races in the May 1 election. Clint Robinson is running against Nick Stanley, who did not submit a response by deadline.
Candidates were given a platform to provide information about themselves and answer questions regarding their priorities, challenges and why they are running for office. Each candidate's response is published in the order their name will appear on the ballot.
———
Name: Clint Robinson
Age: 51
Occupation: Retired US Army/ Aledo ISD Police Officer
Education/experience: Associate Degree Criminal Justice/ 2 years Council Exp
Family: My wife's name is Melissa Robinson, my oldest son Dalton is 18 (Aledo HS grad), my daughter’s name is Madison, 13, Aledo Middle School, my youngest son’s name is Trevor, 10, Vandagriff Elementary
QUESTION: Why are you running for office?
ANSWER: I am running for re-election to my council seat Place 3
Q: What are the top issues facing the city and how do you hope to remedy them?
A: Infrastructure, project completion, and new police department/City Hall.
I plan on working with the Public Works Department to establish a good battle rhythm. I will also create more continuity between the city staff and the city council to complete the above issues.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: To establish the continuity and the working relationships with the Public Works Department, street department, parks and recreation department, and all the full time city staff. These task cannot be completed by one person. It will take a team effort to tackle these issues mentioned above.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I am a genuine Christ-loving father and husband. I have the servant heart and mentality. I am NOT a politician. If I promise something I will definitely deliver on that promise. I will not tell people what they want to hear. I would rather be honest and tell someone the cold hard truth.
If you want a politician please do not vote for me.
Thanks and God bless.
