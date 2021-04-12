The Weatherford Democrat recently reached out to candidates running in contested races in the May 1 election. Featured below are candidates running for the Aledo ISD board Place 1 — David Lear and Tricia Watson.
Candidates were given a platform to provide information about themselves and answer questions regarding their priorities, challenges and why they are running for office. Each candidate's response is published in the order their name will appear on the ballot.
_________________________
Name: David Lear
Age: 44
Occupation: Small business owner
Education/experience: Bachelor’s degree in Accounting (Texas A&M); CPA; 20+ years of finance and accounting experience; Owner of advisory services business; current school board trustee (one term)
Family: Married for 18 years; father to two girls (10th and 7th grade)
Question: Why are you running for office?
Answer: I am running for re-election to my second term on the Aledo school board. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my first three years on the board — including improving our focus on teaching and learning, adding programs for kids, lowering the local tax rate, increasing teacher pay, and improving our communication and transparency with the community. I feel like my professional skill set, personal perspectives and measured approach have been an asset to school board discussions and decisions as we have navigated several difficult issues over the last couple of years, including the current pandemic.
Aledo ISD has always been a special place for my family. One of our first Bearcat parent memories was our oldest child coming home after her very first day at McCall ready to teach us the Aledo Fight Song. My wife graduated from AHS in 1995 and taught for several years in Aledo ISD after college. After several years living in Arlington for work, our family moved back to Aledo in 2011 once our kids were old enough to attend school. With two Bearcat kids, I have a vested interest in making sure that our schools are top quality, have the best teachers and offer kids as many opportunities as possible — not only to learn their core academics, but to allow them to find their passion, dive deep into their areas of interest and be prepared for college or their career once they leave our schools.
It has been an honor to serve and be trusted the last three years. I believe I am the best candidate to continue in this position and I look forward to the opportunity to serve another term on the board of trustees.
Q: What are the top issues facing the district and how do you hope to remedy them?
A: Growth – Aledo ISD is an attractive school district because of our successes in academics, athletics and the arts - and our demographic estimates indicate that we should expect substantial growth in the near future and for a long time. As a school board and district we have been working to pro-actively prepare for this growth and stay ahead of the strain and inefficiencies that can be created by over-crowded schools and classrooms. One key factor in staying ahead of growth is ensuring that we continue to be transparent and communicate with our community so they know what’s coming, what we are doing about it and how they can help. Another is we need to continue partnering with other local governments, various agencies and developers to stay informed on what is coming and what the impact will be for Aledo ISD. The coming growth will affect all of us, and everyone will benefit by sharing information and working together.
Local control – School districts were created by the state so that schools would be governed by locally elected officials rather than at the state level. Aledo ISD is not like Austin ISD and it makes no sense to govern them as if they are the same. Unfortunately, the state often passes legislation that impacts local school districts and limits their ability to make choices based on the needs of their community. This includes accountability requirements like the STAAR test. In the last several years Aledo ISD has been much more involved in meeting with legislators and involving our community with “call to actions” so our voices can be heard. This is extra work, but we will need to continue these efforts in the future to keep Aledo ISD locally governed.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: Strong academics – The primary reason schools exist is to prepare our kids for their future with rigorous and relevant coursework so they can enter the workforce or continue on to college and be successful. We need to teach them critical thinking skills rather than just how to pass a test. We have put many systems in place that help us to better assess if individual kids are growing, where they need more help, and where they have already mastered concepts so they can be pushed farther. We need to have programs available so kids can explore interests and dive deep when they find their passion. We need to ensure we attract, retain, and train the best possible teachers and pay them competitively.
Communication, transparency, trust – In my first year on the board we spent a large amount of time discussing our gaps and brainstorming ways to improve our communications and rebuild lost trust. We partnered with community members, business leaders and our strategic partners to help us build a new path forward. We have loaded up our website with FAQs to help push out information and make it accessible. The challenge now is to keep that up, find ways to make it even better and make sure we don’t lose the trust we have gained.
Fiscal responsibility – As we grow, Aledo ISD needs to continue budgeting conservatively, finding efficiencies, and ensuring we target the majority of our spending toward student learning. We need to continue spending construction dollars on needs rather than wants so that we can afford future projects as new facilities are needed. We have improved how projects are bid out and overseen, and our finance office should continue their finding opportunities to refinance our debt to save on future interest payments.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: As mentioned, my family feels so fortunate to be a part of the Bearcat family and I am honored to have had the chance to serve for the past three years as an Aledo ISD trustee. I have made it a priority to ensure our district is connected with the community, is responsible with taxpayer dollars and, most of all, prepares our kids for their future to the best of our ability.
There are a lot of tough decisions that the school board must make throughout the year. It takes a lot of time and it’s not always fun - but it is worth all the effort when we see our youngest Bearcats showing off their talents at school board meetings, we hand out commendations to our incredible students, or we shake hands at graduation with our Bearcat seniors as they head off to start their lives.
I would be honored to continue serving our Bearcat community and I hope over the past three years I have earned your confidence and your vote on election day. As always, please feel free to reach out to me with any questions.
__________
Name: Trish Watson
Age: 43
Occupation: I have worked at three large Fort Worth companies as a cost/schedule analyst, pricing and demand planner, finance manager, and am currently a Christian counselor.
Education/experience: I have my Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from UTA, a Master in Business Administration from Southern Methodist University, and I am set to graduate from B.H. Carroll Theological Institute in September with my Master of Arts in Counseling.
I am also a member of Trinity Bible Church, and have been blessed by getting to know people on a deeper level there. Over the years, I have consistently served through youth programs or led community groups, and consider building supportive relationships vital to healthy living.
Family: My husband is a talented mechanical engineer and leads Watson Inc., a foundation drill rig manufacturing company in Fort Worth. We have three children ages 14, 12 and 7. One attends Aledo Middle School, another McAnally Intermediate, and my third will go back to Coder Elementary next year. We value quality education, the arts, band, athletics, being helpful and responsible members of our home and community, as well as being well-rounded socially and spiritually. I have been both a working mom and a stay-at-home mom, and personally understand the value and challenges of each role.
QUESTION: Why are you running for office?
ANSWER: I have three children in Aledo schools, and the decisions of Aledo ISD impact us in many ways. I am running for school board because I am excited to serve, and look forward to representing our entire community. I want Aledo to be a leader in public education and help set the standard in our community, instead of just comparing ourselves to other districts or organizations.
I believe my diverse experience in finance, IT, pricing and demand planning, and counseling, will help Aledo ISD respond to the variety of demands a school board receives. I am an investigator by nature. I like to understand how things work, and why decisions are made. I would really like to use my skills and my input to make a positive impact in Aledo ISD. I am excited and ready to put in the work to provide helpful guidance to our schools.
My experience raising three children in Aledo is different from what I grew up with, where my elementary schools allowed after school activities on campus, and student directories which all foster relationships. Church and sports teams seem to be how we have to connect to people here. I aspire to see our schools promote more avenues of cultivating community starting in elementary school.
I also desire more transparency and involvement through communication and surveys before decisions are made. Communication that doesn’t have to be sought after, but that is upfront and available for discussion. I was impressed with the amount of work that went into the recent Growth Committee, but then disappointed that options were not provided to the community to scale things up or down. The communication that was provided was to simply tell people what the committee had chosen and then decide whether to take it or leave it.
Q: What are the top issues facing the district and how do you hope to remedy them?
A: Finances - Growing sustainably is probably the largest issue facing Aledo ISD. I would like to focus on steady growth while not breaking the bank. Maintaining what we have, and adding value that is cost effective. Trying to reduce spending wisely is not something that can be done without looking at the line items and doing extra cost comparisons, and negotiations. School buildings must keep up with the growth but the quality of education is not dependent on all the bells and whistles, or the price tag that comes with it. Supporting our teachers should be the main goal to achieve quality instruction and care of our students.
Freedom & family - School leadership has opportunities to lead the community in ways that foster unity through freedom and involvement. Teachers and students need more freedom from teaching to STAAR, and excessive techniques pushed by administration that don’t always make sense, like thinking maps in every subject. Schools should also respect the wishes of families, teachers and staff before state and federal influence. As a board member I will advocate for inviting parent visitors and volunteers back into school to help the teacher and work with the children. Even having the freedom for parents to park and walk to the school to pick up their children, fosters community while waiting at the school.
Philosophies — Families are attracted to Aledo here for Aledo education, and where we think our belief system and safety is protected as we raise our kids. Curriculum should not undermine our values with political ideologies. Children need to enjoy learning together, and be taught critical thinking skills to set them on a hopeful path for growth and productivity, not submission.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: One of my top priorities is transparency. I want to see better communication about challenges and changes before decisions are made. In doing so we can better represent the community’s voice. When significant agenda items are going to be discussed, the public should be notified without having to seek out the information and drill through attachments. Surveys from the district would be sent before outcomes are decided, where options could be ranked by the community, and flexibility and creativity applied to give more people what they want when it is possible, not just convenient.
Second to transparency, financial responsibility is a top priority. Property values and taxes are skyrocketing, but the cost of school shouldn’t necessarily. I will push to keep our tax rates down, or lower them further. I will evaluate areas where costs have been driven up and research other places they might be used more effectively. I don’t want to just increase our budgets because our revenues go up from the rising property values. I will listen to what we have, what is required by the state, and what needs and wants are most requested through questionnaires (instead of having to petition the right person), and find creative ways to meet our needs.
Lastly, I want to prioritize the freedom & family values our community holds dear. Training should be available to teachers in different areas of interest, so they can have more variety in what they teach. We should allow teachers or outside individuals to offer after school activities at a lower rate than they would if they had to provide their own space, furniture, and utilities. This would give teachers and other community members supplemental income and activities to people interested without it having to come from taxes.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I will keep standing up to represent our community, and will get into the details to be effective. I am a conservative Christian, and want our constitutional rights and freedoms to be protected, which means I also want to represent everyone as well as possible, not just my view on things. This can only happen by hearing from parents, teachers, and students about their experiences, which I welcome. I hope to also hear a variety of cost-effective solutions to areas that are currently deficient. However constitutionally, separation of religion and state should also keep certain ideologies and morals from being introduced to our children at school.
Finally, I am blessed to work part-time (in addition to my family), so I have more time to dedicate to the analysis and research that needs to be done. Analysis and research to know what needs to be questioned, instead of readily accepting answers from the superintendent and administrative staff which primarily represent themselves and not the community. I believe school boards are supposed to be the check and balance to the school system, helping to develop the best school district and environment possible for all those who are affected. I am ready to serve my community as a member of the Aledo ISD school board.
For more information, contact me at ms.trish.watson@outlook.com, or search online for @WatsonTrusteePlace1.
