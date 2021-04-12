The Weatherford Democrat recently reached out to candidates running in contested races in the May 1 election. Featured below are candidates running for the Aledo ISD board Place 3 — Zachery Clark and Jessica Brown.
Candidates were given a platform to provide information about themselves and answer questions regarding their priorities, challenges and why they are running for office. Each candidate's response is published in the order their name will appear on the ballot.
________
Name: Zachery Clark
Occupation: Welder/HVAC tech
Education/Experience: GED/ 20 years as a welder/ fitter and supervisor
Family: I have a wife, Devin, and three boys: Levi, age 11; Tatum, age 5; Westin, age 8 months
QUESTION: Why are you running for office?
ANSWER: I am running for office because of the turn our country has taken away from God and American values. There is a lack of transparency and accountability for decisions made on the taxpayers behalf and it begins with education.
Q: What are the top issues facing the district and how do you hope to remedy them?
A: I believe some top issues are doing away with standardized testing, which can begin with informing the parents of their rights and abilities to make it happen. Also transparency is a big issue. I would make sure taxpayers are aware of what is being considered before making a decision on a matter and telling them this is how it is.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: If elected I will make transparency and upholding the constitution a forefront. Also I will fight to do away with standardized testing and pull government control out of our schools. I’m also am looking at ways to reduce spending and further lower taxes.
Q:Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I feel that I should receive the vote because I not only bring a fresh view and new set of skills, but will also uphold the oath of office which is to represent the constituents and focus on education. I believe I will be a transparent and upfront voice for what the parents actually want their children’s education to look like.
____________________
Name: Jessica Brown
Age: 45
Occupation: Civil Engineer
Education/experience: B.S. Civil Engineering, Texas A&M University; Aledo ISD trustee, Place 3, 2018 – present; Board Bond and Legislative Committees; training including eXceptional Governance Board Development training
Family: Husband Jonathan and children, Meredith and Connor (Classes of 2023 and 2024)
QUESTION: Why are you running for office?
ANSWER: I feel called to serve, come from a family of educators and am passionate about public education, being a proud graduate of public schools. My involvement in the community over the years includes volunteering or supporting in different capacities the Aledo PTO, Aledo Children’s AdvoCats, Aledo Education Foundation, room mom, school events, career day speaker, etc. I ran for the school board in 2018 because I saw several challenges facing the district and wanted to be an active part of the solutions instead of sitting on the sidelines. My engineering background involves construction and planning, which are beneficial in growth and bond planning and in my role on the Board Bond Subcommittee.
Q: What are the top issues facing the district and how do you hope to remedy them?
A: Planning for significant growth: One of our biggest challenges is planning for rapid growth, as enrollment is projected to double over the next 10-years. This impacts several areas: need for additional schools/educational space, increased staffing and need for other items (Chromebooks, buses, etc.). The 2019 bond addressed the immediate needs; however, I think we need to shift to longer term planning, such as 10 years, because it could facilitate enhanced financial planning. Securing additional school sites is an important part of this, especially sites with good access to infrastructure. We need to continue involving our community as we work through those larger decisions, as we did with the 2019 Bond and Attendance Zone Committees.
Retaining existing and recruiting additional staff: We need to maintain competitiveness with salaries to retain our excellent staff and recruit additional staff as we grow. Previously, we had gotten behind in salary competitiveness but spent the last three years deliberately working to improve that. It is challenging because we will need additional staff to accommodate the significant growth we are experiencing, particularly as we open new campuses, but the board’s role is to evaluate regular pay increases and stipends to be competitive and take care of our staff. I serve on the Board Legislative Subcommittee, and part of my responsibility is also to advocate to secure sufficient public education funding that allows us to maintain competitive salaries while reducing the local tax burden.
Funding in future legislative sessions: The passage of HB3 in 2019 had a huge impact on school funding, and there were concerns on the ability to fund that financial commitment for this next biennium. The proposed budget shows to fully fund HB3; however, school funding will have to continue to be a focus for our legislative committee every session.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: One is shifting to a longer term look (10 years) in this next round of facilities planning to evaluate the financial impact and determine how to structure that plan to make the best use of our resources while remaining fiscally responsible, as we roughly double in enrollment over that time.
Another is continuing to expand the programs and opportunities for our students to provide an exceptional learning experience. Over the past three years, we have worked together to add art at the elementary schools, additional electives at the sixth grade level (digital design lab, robotics and coding, choir), dance and outdoor education at the secondary levels, additional CTE courses in area like engineering plus certifications, soccer at the middle school, a wrestling coach and additional AP classes (AP Seminar and Research). Some examples of next steps include evaluating options to expand the number of language courses offered at the secondary levels and additional fine arts options.
I think the board has made it abundantly clear that we are not fans of STAAR testing, as it is driven by just one accountability measure and doesn’t reflect a student’s or school’s full capabilities. Just as we have the last three years, we will continue to advocate to our legislators for change regarding the STAAR test; however, we don’t have direct control over legislative changes. We do have the ability to change how we define student, campus, and district success. We have started discussions on how we can instead develop a community-based accountability system. This type of system reflects the whole child and is aligned with values of our community.
Q:Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: My goals over the last three years include being accessible and approachable to community and staff members (through phone, Facebook, email, in person, etc.) and being fully engaged. I’ve never been hesitant to lend a listening ear in the grocery store, at one of my kids’ games, during the weekend, etc., or to track down and provide information. Receiving feedback helps me do my job better, and I will always encourage that.
I am not one to do something halfway, which is why I try to attend as many Aledo ISD events and activities as possible and am an active member of the Board Bond and Legislative Committees. I’m proud to be a Bearcat, and it would be an honor to continue serving as your trustee.
