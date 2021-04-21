The Weatherford Democrat recently reached out to candidates running in contested races in the May 1 election. Al Gloer is running against former Mayor Bruce Pinckard, who did not submit a response by deadline.
Candidates were given a platform to provide information about themselves and answer questions regarding their priorities, challenges and why they are running for office. Each candidate's response is published in the order their name will appear on the ballot.
———
Name: Al Gloer
Age: 61
Occupation: Information Systems Professional
Education/experience:
United States Coast Guard – 11 years.
Research and Development Technologist – nine years
Healthcare Information Systems Engineer – 20 years
Family: Karen (wife)
QUESTION: Why are you running for office?
ANSWER: I believe that the current slate of elected & appointed officials doesn’t fully represent the needs of all citizens in Annetta. I want to add representation for the Meadow Park neighborhood, which is comprised of smaller lots that the town does not readily account for in executing its comprehensive plan. Currently Annetta is working without much input from the citizens of that neighborhood. I want to create a sense of community, and that begins with more civic engagement.
Q: What are the top issues facing the city and how do you hope to remedy them?
A: A lack of transparency in government – way too much appears to take place behind the scenes and without the engagement of the citizens. Once real transparency is in place I believe the citizens will be better enabled to direct how we resolve the issues that face our town. I will do everything in my power to ensure the citizens of Annetta understand what is going on in government and encourage them be an active part of how our town is run.
High water rates – I would work to make sure that water system revenue is not used for anything other than upkeep of the system and retirement of the debts that drive the high costs.
Poor road conditions – I would see what we can do with our limited resources to do more than the current efforts which are barely keeping up with the decay we are experiencing.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: Infrastructure – Make sure that we doing everything we can to maintain our systems with the limited resources we have and not rely on any taxation to pay for it.
Reduce needless regulation – we are burdened with far more regulation than can possibly be appropriate for a town of our size. We need to trim this back to the point where we are discouraging all but the most beneficial development and allowing citizens the reasonably free use of their property.
Foster civic engagement – I strongly believe that a small town like ours should be driven by the citizens rather than by a small group of elected and appointed folks who have a very narrow viewpoint.
Drive a sense of community – One of the reasons I chose a smaller community was to experience the closeness that a small town gives. I would like to see that blossom through community events that cost little or nothing to take place.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I have been fully engaged in making things better since moving to Annetta and I can do more for the town if given the opportunity to bring fresh ideas to how our town can prosper now and in the future.
