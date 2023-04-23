The mayoral seat in Mingus has two candidates, in Interim Mayor Vinny Huckaba and challenger Joey Matthews.
The Weatherford Democrat sent out Q&A’s to each candidate with questions related to their background, priorities and other topics.
Matthews did not submit a response by deadline.
Vincent “Vinny” Huckaba
Age: 50
Occupation: Semi-Retired/Owner of sawebhosting.com
Family: Single
Relevant experience: I have been doing business with state a federal agencies for over a decade. I dedicated myself over the past two years as an alderman, Mayor Pro-Tem, and interim mayor to help Mingus grow. I know how the city operates and what it takes to continue our success. I work with our city secretary daily helping with IT requirements, grants, and city processes. I’m involved in the community as a volunteer, so I have a good rapport with the residents of Mingus. I continually meet with the leaders of the city of Strawn and the city of Gordon to learn and understand their processes, issues they deal with, and how they handle them. I have over 25 years of experience in the IT industry.
Website, social media page or ways people can find out more about your campaign: https://vinny.us
1. Why are you seeking the mayor position?
I’m running for mayor of Mingus to move our city forward, while protecting the culture and freedoms we currently enjoy. I will strive to shape our city into something we can all enjoy with a focus on improving and maintaining our water and street systems.
2. How would you rate the state of Mingus today economically, what opportunities does the city have that it could take advantage of?
The city of Mingus is in good shape economically, it functions on a balanced budget, and our yearly audits are exemplary. Mingus has recently seen a boom in the service industry, adding four new businesses in the past three years, creating dining and entertainment options while also providing opportunities and jobs for the community.
3. Why are you the better choice for mayor?
I have the expertise, skills, and experience to manage the city efficiently and move Mingus forward. I have the time and dedication that managing the city of Mingus requires. I joined the city council over two years ago to get involved in my community, to learn, and help make life better in Mingus. As interim mayor, I have a proven track record of improving our city and working to secure our future. I worked diligently while I was on city council to learn how the city works and what is required. Mayor isn’t just a title, it is a stewardship that requires the best of you 24x7x365.
4. What would be your top priorities if elected?
- Improvements and maintenance of our roads and water system.
- Safety and security for our community
- I’m working on creating a Mingus City Park.
- I have started the process of remodeling City Hall
- I will work hard to cultivate an environment that invites new businesses and opportunities for The City of Mingus.
