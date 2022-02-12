Three individuals are looking to fill the vacancy as Parker County commissioner of Precinct 2, left open by Craig Peacock: Johnny Cannon, Joe Harris and Jacob Holt. Each candidate was sent a questionnaire seeking information about their background, education and experience, as well as their approach to certain issues. Candidates’ response appear in the order candidates are listed on the ballot.
Johnny Cannon
Age: 63
Occupation: Crew Chief and Facilities Maintenance
Education/background: High school graduate, three years apprenticeship, journeyman boilermaker
Relevant experience for this office: Construction, supervisor, foreman, lead man, crew chief.
How long have you resided in the coverage area: 50 plus years.
Website or page where people can find out more about your campaign:
https://www.facebook.com/Johnnycannon4PC
Q: How are the roads in the precinct you hope to represent? Does the Road and Bridge budget for that precinct need amending?
A: The roads in Precinct 2 are relatively in good shape. The bar ditches seem to be in good condition as well. But, with the rapidly increasing population we must be proactive in ensuring our roads are in adequate condition with the increase of population.
The road and bridge budget should be amended if there is a dire need due to the surplus of
people moving to Precinct 2. If we start adding more roads due to growth and expanding boundaries, then yes, we will need to amend the budget. We need to be able to accommodate the people who are moving to our county. We have to have the funds to supply safe roads for our citizens. We must do what is necessary to keep the people of precinct 2 safe while on our roads.
Q: In a growing county, what role can precinct commissioners play in ensuring adequate water supply to meet demand?
A: As commissioner, I would study the situation and rely upon the experts in the field and be ready to make the hard decisions when needed. I would not point the finger at anyone but be ready to work and collaborate with the appropriate people to get the job done and the problem solved.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: My top priorities if elected would be to ensure that everything is done according to rules, regulations, and guidelines. To listen to the needs of the people of Precinct 2 and to know what is happening in the precinct. To stay on top of the county roads, bridges, and intersections. Safety is my number one priority and concern for the people of Parker county. I want all roadways in Parker County in good condition. I want to keep our bar ditches clean, and our Texas roads pristine. I want to be able to provide services for Parker County when needed or requested.
Q: What would you bring to the office that your challengers do not?
A: Something that sets me apart from the other candidates is my work ethic and personality. Talking, collaborating, and working with others has always been easy for me. I am a people person and approachable. I enjoy working with like minded people who also strive for excellence. I want to make a difference and I am ready and willing to go the extra mile to ensure that at the end of the day the job gets done and it gets done right. In all my years I have been able to build and oversee many construction jobs from the ground up. I have experience with drawings, blueprints, welding, designing, engineering, and hands-on leadership. Lastly, I have a personal background in equipment, being able to work with heavy machinery, and mechanical skills. I will maintain high ethical standards and keep an open mind while in office. I want to be able to listen to the people of Parker County and hear their needs and wishes.
I want everyone in Parker County Precinct 2 to know I work for them.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I want the people of Parker County Precinct 2 to know I am not a politician. I am invested in this county. I am not afraid to get to work and get my hands dirty. I am a normal everyday citizen and small businessman who is ready to work hard and make a difference. I can’t do anything half-way. I am driven, honest, and fair. I know the value of hard work and when we come together we can make a difference and keep the people of Parker county safe. I have two children and six grandchildren that mean the absolute world to me. I have several family members who have also been lifelong citizens of PC2. My wife and her family have been here 50 plus years. We care about our home and its citizens and I want to be their voice and be a man of integrity for them as well. I have always been involved in the community in several different capacities and I enjoy giving back and helping others.
I am a conservative Christian who will listen to your concerns and do my best to see them through. I feel like I have been preparing for this position for my whole working career. I feel that this position will allow me to utilize my knowledge, and leadership skills and put them to good use. I enjoy working with people and feel I can come into this position and do it right and do it well. I know how to make tough decisions and have always stood up for what is right and just. From the mouth of my late father; a man is only as good as his word. If I am elected I will stand by my word and work hard for the people of Parker County Precinct 2.
____________________________________
Joe Harris
Age: 64
Occupation: Parker County Precinct 3 Lead Operator
Education/background: Weatherford Public Schools
Relevant experience for this office: Small business owner 30 years
Parker County Precinct 3 7+ years
How long have you resided in the coverage area: 20+ years
Website or page where people can find out more about your campaign:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076719442220
Q: How are the roads in the precinct you hope to represent? Does the Road and Bridge budget for that precinct need amending?
A: They compare well with the other precincts. I believe they are in average condition for county roads, some are better than others based on age and use.
As far as the road and bridge budget for precinct two, the current budget for this fiscal year is already set. When I am elected, I will be deeply involved in the next year’s budget process. Precinct two and all the other precincts need additional lateral road funding to help with the growth and increased use of the roads.
Q: In a growing county, what role can precinct commissioners play in ensuring adequate water supply to meet demand?
A: I look forward to working with other county and state leaders who are committed, as I am, in finding a solution to Parker County’s water issues. This issue will require coordination from multiple local and state agencies.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: Managing growth, safe roadways, water, and taxes.
Q: What would you bring to the office that your challengers do not?
A: Experience – for over seven years I’ve worked closely with Commissioner Larry Walden as a lead operator at Parker County Precinct Three. I understand the county budgeting and purchasing process as well as the daily operations and management of the office of commissioner. My years of service have prepared me to hold this office and affords me the ability to hit the ground running on day one!
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: As a lifelong and at least a 5th generation resident of Parker County, I am honored to have this opportunity to serve the citizens of precinct two and all of Parker County as the next commissioner. Our neighborhoods have changed but I believe we still live in the greatest county in Texas. There is a lot of work to be done as we move forward and I’m ready to meet the challenges we face with commitment, experience, and common sense. I will lead by example and work hard every day for the betterment of us all. I will always be committed to the lowest possible taxes and the least amount of government. I am a man of faith, family and country. Working together we can keep Parker County a great place to live, work, and raise our families. I humbly ask for your prayers, support, and your vote for Parker County Commissioner Precinct Two.
_________________________
Jacob Holt
Age: 37
Occupation: Consultant / Self-Employed
Education/background: Bachelors from UTA, MBA from TCU
Relevant experience for this office: My relevant experience includes education, career, and community service.
My relevant education is an MBA from TCU with a finance focus. That degree, along with continued real-world experience, laid the foundation for a strong understanding of budgets and financial models.
Most of my career has been in Risk Management / Commercial Insurance with a focus on Oilfield and Construction in Texas for medium to large private and public companies. I served in multiple roles including Contract Analyst, Account Executive, and Producer. More recently, I have acted as a part-time COO for a fabrication company. I have also been on several local boards for community service.
As a Contract Analyst, I reviewed over 2,000 contracts, mostly MSAs and IADC Drilling contracts, from an insurance, indemnity, and liability perspective and assisted in negotiations between my clients and their vendors.
As an Account Executive, I led a team with a multi-million dollar budget and closely interacted with CFOs, CEOs, and other leaders at energy producers across the southern US.
As a consultant or part-time COO, I focus on decreasing the time to delivery, improving margins, and assisting ownership in managing operations.
Regarding community service, I have coached dozens of teams in Parker County and have served on the boards of Weatherford Little League, Aledo Athletics, Peaster Youth Association’s Football Committee, and Peaster ISD’s Board of Trustees.
How long have you resided in the coverage area: We have lived in Precinct 2 for approximately 15 years. Roughly 12 of those years were on the eastern side of Precinct 2 close to the Malt Shop while the past three years have been in the Peaster area where my children attend Peaster Elementary, Peaster Junior High, and Peaster High School.
Website or page where people can find out more about your campaign:
https://www.facebook.com/JacobforParkerCounty
Q: How are the roads in the precinct you hope to represent? Does the Road and Bridge budget for that precinct need amending?
A: The roads in the precinct are a mix in my opinion. Certain areas are currently under-served while others are not.
Before amending the budget, I would work with the current crew and 3rd-party experts for an updated assessment of the road situation to highlight the areas that need the work most urgently. Prioritizing road repairs, construction, and planning around current and future needs will drive how the budget is amended.
Part of the issue, as I see it, is that we keep trying to play catch up in Parker County instead of getting ahead. A great example on a big scale is going from 3 lanes on I-30 and 2 lanes on I-20 to 2 lanes on I-20. 3+2 = 2 is bad math. Fortunately, current leadership in the county accelerated TxDOT’s plans to widen I-20 by over a decade. Still, we need to get ahead of these issues, large and small.
However, resources are limited and the dollars that are spent on those roads come from the pockets of Parker County citizens. It is extremely important to me that local government spends taxpayer money in a prudent and fiscally conservative manner. Sometimes you do have to increase spending to accommodate growth but that increase must be managed vigilantly.
Q: In a growing county, what role can precinct commissioners play in ensuring adequate water supply to meet demand?
A: From a short term perspective, the immediate key is to make sure that we stick to the 2 acres/water well rule. There have been some efforts to get around that rule by allowing lots to share a well but I don’t think that is feasible for Parker County because the current drain on our water table is significant. We have a rich ranching history and we’ve got to make sure we have water to support not just our people but also our live stock.
However, water is more than a county issue at this point. It’s a regional issue and the players involved should be the Texas Legislature, the Upper Trinity Groundwater CD, local water utilities, local counties, Turkey Peak Reservoir, Lake Bridgeport, and others. The county commissioner isn’t going to solve the water problem by himself but he can be a part of the group that pulls together to figure out how to best serve the community for the next 10, 25, and 50 years for water.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: My top issues are:
• Improve communication between the commissioner and the public. Bottom line: if you call me or text me, I will respond quickly and keep you in the loop as we move forward!
• Professionalize road repair operations with an online system for repair tracking
• Manage the budget for the county and the precinct in a fiscally conservative manner
• Work with developers and TxDOT to get turn lanes put in on necessary roads as soon as possible
• Work with county and city leaders to get us working in the same direction on the issues we face
• Plan ahead on growth so we can address road issues ahead of time as best as possible instead of playing catchup
Q: What would you bring to the office that your challengers do not?
A: I think my background in oilfield/construction/risk management along with my focus in finance brings a unique skill set to the position. I think the county commissioner is a lot more than just a road job, especially with a county facing the growth and challenges like we are in Parker County.
I want to professionalize the position so that the tax payers get the best communication and “bang for their buck.” It’s very important to me to do so because at the end of the day, the dollars that support this position and these services come directly from the tax payer’s pockets.
My background in competitive sports taught me that if you are on a team, you have to work together with everyone on that team, regardless of personality differences, in order for the team to win. It’s very important to me that the commissioners be highly connected with other leaders in the community, including other county leaders as well as local city leaders, so that when problems pop up, the leaders can address those problems from the same side of the table instead of working on their own.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: This is an important position and the people of Parker County should elect someone who recognizes that this is more than a road job. This position needs professionalism and responsiveness. We need leaders that will respond to us and quickly adapt to changing situations or else we will lose the heart of what makes Parker County so special. I’ve lived in Precinct 2 for nearly 15 years and it’s very important to me that we get this right, right now. This is more than a road job. Let’s vote like it.
