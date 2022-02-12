Parker County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Dusty Vinson faces a challenge by Randall Grissom in the upcoming Republican primary. Each candidate was sent a questionnaire seeking information about their background, education and experience, as well as their approach to certain issues. Candidates’ response appear in the order candidates are listed on the ballot.
Dusty Vinson
Age: 57
Occupation: Judge/ Justice of the Peace Pct #3
Background: 23yrs of full time Law Enforcement Experience, with over 1600 hours of continuing education and 7+yrs of Judicial Experience with over 200 hours of judicial training. Supervisory and budget experience.
Experience: During my time in office my court has disposed of over 25,000 criminal cases including tickets, over 4300 civil cases, I’ve held over 2000 civil hearings, magistrated over 3500 prisoners, held close to 400 truancy and parent contributing hearings, resided over Jury trials, issued over 1400 Class B, Class A and Felony warrants for local Law Enforcement Agencies and my office has collected over 5.6 million dollars in fines. These numbers don’t include the other wide variety of cases I hear on a regular bases such as occupational drivers license, metal health and property hearings.
How long have you resided in the coverage area: My family roots in Parker County date back to the 1800’s.
Website: Join me on Facebook@ Dusty Vinson, Parker County Justice of the Peace Pct.3, call me, or just stop by my office for a visit.
Q: What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
A: Experience and knowledge. I’m the only Judge in the race and the only Candidate with Judicial Experience. I’m also the only candidate with 23 years of full time Law Enforcement experience. Prior to getting elected as your Justice of the Peace in 2014 and re-elected in 2018, I climbed through the ranks of the Parker County Sheriffs Office where I was third in command and supervised nearly every division within the department. My last 10 years I spent as an Investigator with the Parker County District Attorneys Office. I’m highly experienced in both Criminal and Civil Law. During my diverse and lengthy Law Enforcement career I’ve gained invaluable experience that I’ve been able to bring to the bench such as being versed in writing search and arrest warrants, probable cause affidavits, offense reports, and providing courtroom testimony.
Q: Do you feel the time between when a person is arrested and when they are arraigned is appropriate, too slow or too quick?
A: Arraignment hearings are the formal first step of a defendants criminal court process. They appear before the Judge assigned to reside over their case, and among other things, enter a plea. Justice of the Peace’s do not reside over arraignment hearings, These are performed by a court of record, either County Court at Law or District court depending on the level of the offense. Justice of the Peace’s are however Magistrates. There are four JP’s in the county, one for each precinct and the four of us along with the County Judge each hold Magistrate hearings one day a week, and the five of us alternate on the weekends. During a Magistrate hearing, we as Judges first make sure probable cause exists to arrest and detain, then we advise the accused of their rights, issue Protective Orders or bond conditions when appropriate, allow the indigent to apply for court appointed attorneys, and set a bond which acts as an assurance they’ll show up for court when required. So Magistrate hearings are performed daily.
Q: How do you plan to address a projected rise in the number of cases that would come along with population growth?
A: This is always a challenge. Last year legislation was passed increasing the my courts jurisdiction in small claims and debt claim cases from a maximum of $10.000 to a maximum of $20.000. At the time, courts across the state feared this would possibly overwhelm the courts by increased filings, so far we’ve only seen a slight increase. However, in time, population growth has and will continue to dictate a need for increases in personnel throughout the criminal justice system. In the meantime, I’m always looking for ways to improve the court. I’m blessed to have a very dedicated and hardworking staff. Among other changes, I’ve implemented e-filing and added a kiosk to the office to better serve the citizens.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I started serving citizens of this county as a young Patrol Officer back in 1992. 23 years of Law Enforcement has created a lot of memories. Some good, some heartbreaking. I carry those memories with me daily, but those years have also provided me with things like compassion, and understanding. Experience in helping people find solutions to their problems and never being judgmental. Knowing the law and how to apply it. Those are just a few traits that I believe have helped me the past 7 years to be the best Judge I can possibly be.
I feel both blessed and honored to have been elected to serve as your Justice of the Peace these past 7 years. I humbly ask for your prayers, your continued support, and your vote to re-elect me as your Justice of the Peace Pct#3.
Randall Grissom
Age: 55
Occupation: Chief Deputy Constable Pct. 3 Parker County
Education/background: Graduated from Aledo High School; Weatherford College Police Academy; Multiple Supervision / Management Schools though out my career and Advanced Civil Law Schools.
Relevant experience for this office: I have worked for 20 years in and around the Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Court; 8 years of that I spent with the longest setting Justice of the Peace in Parker County, Retired Judge Suzie Merkley Sasin. I have worked for the Law Enforcement arm of this Justice Court for 20 years under the Honorable Constable Glen Praytor, and for the last 15 years as his Chief Deputy Constable. I hold a Texas Advanced Peace Officers License and an Advanced Civil Certificate. Prior to my law enforcement career, I was Operations Manager for a nationwide manufacturing company where I was responsible for approximately 200 employees and a 6-million-dollar budget. I left this company and purchased Sportstuff in Weatherford where I took an established business and grew it exponentially. My diverse background as a business owner, as an Operations Manager and as Chief Deputy Constable, where I have successfully managed people and budgets, have prepared me for this next step to Justice of the Peace, Pct 3.
How long have you resided in the coverage area: I have lived in Parker County for 41 years; the past 11 years in Brock.
Website or page where people can find out more about your campaign: www.RandallGrissom.com. You can also find me on Facebook at Randall Grissom For Justice Of The Peace PCT 3 and on Instagram @Grissom_RandallForJP3
Q: What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
A: I am the only candidate that has experience in both the Justice Court and the Law Enforcement side of the Justice Court. I have many more years of experience in the operations of the Justice Court. I will be a FULL TIME Justice of the Peace and will be available to Law Enforcement both day and night. Arrest warrants will be treated as priority, I believe the JP Court must work with Law Enforcement to get criminals off the streets, in jail and the judicial process started. I will be HARD ON VIOLENT CRIMINALS by setting Higher Bonds and Harsh Bond Conditions. I believe we must do better at protecting the Victims of criminals.
Q: Do you feel the time between when a person is arrested and when they are arraigned is appropriate, too slow or too quick?
A: I believe the arraigning Judge should be setting bonds as soon as possible. For the lower-level crimes, I believe the individual should have their bond set so they can bond out and save the Taxpayer’s money. There is a huge expense to the Taxpayer to run our jail and that money is better spent focused on incarceration of Violent Criminals. I believe even the Violent Criminals have the right to have their bond set at the earliest opportunity, but if I am the arraigning Judge, I will not be setting low bonds for these individuals.
Q: How do you plan to address a projected rise in the number of cases that would come along with population growth?
A: As already stated, I will be a FULL TIME JUDGE. That means I will be in the office everyday hearing cases. One of my first initiatives will be to reduce the backlog of cases in the Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 court. As the County is growing so is the caseload on the Courts; the citizens of Parker County deserve to have a Justice of the Peace that will put in the work to keep the backlog to a minimum; thus, honoring the right of every citizen of a fair and speedy trial.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I am the BEST CHOICE for Justice of the Peace Pct. 3. With my diverse background I have the best qualifications and the most experience. Elected officials are accountable to the people; they are expected to be good stewards of the funds and trust given to them. The Justice of the Peace is a full-time job, with a salary and benefits based on full time work. I come to work every day as your Chief Deputy Constable, and I will continue to come to work every day as your Justice of the Peace. This office must change, in order to address the growth of our county. There is a saying: WHAT YOU ALLOW IS WHAT WILL CONTINUE. I will address the current issues of case back log and I will be there for the citizens of Parker County and Law Enforcement. I will assist Law Enforcement to get Violent Criminals off the street quicker and keep them off the street longer.
