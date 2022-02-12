Four candidates are looking to occupy the vacancy left by former Parker County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Kirk Martin. The four hopefuls include Allison Bedore, Tim Mendolia, Bernard Suchocki and Michael Morris. Each candidate was sent a questionnaire seeking information about their background, education and experience, as well as their approach to certain issues. Morris did not respond to multiple messages prior to deadline. Candidates’ response appear in the order candidates are listed on the ballot.
Bernard Suchocki
Occupation: Former NASA Engineer.
Board Certified Trial Attorney
Education: B.S. Degree in Physics/Math
Formal studies in advanced mathematics
Doctor of Jurisprudence
Background:
• Trained Apollo astronauts, including Neil Armstrong
• Member of the Apollo XIII Mission Operations Team
• Participant: Presidential Medal of Freedom to the Apollo XIII Mission Operations Team
• Space Walk of Fame
• Conservation Republican
• Foundation: the Bible and the U.S. Constitution
• Strict Constructionist of the Constitution
• Committed to the Rule of Law
Relevant experience for this office:
• Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law since 1989
• Associate attorney with McLeod, Alexander, Powel and Affel, trying major lawsuits
• Tried eight burglary and sexual assault cases
• Second chaired a murder trial; Lead council on another
• Founder and managing partner of former Suchocki, Bullard & Cummings P.C.
• Tried over 100 civil lawsuits in 25 different Texas counties
• Handled civil lawsuits in an additional 40 different Texas counties
• Handled hundreds of court hearings and depositions
• Manager: system software for the Shuttle Avionics Activation Lab
How long have you resided in the coverage area: Over 34 years
Website or page where people can find out more about your campaign:
Facebook page: Bernard R. Suchocki
What would you bring to this office that you challenger does not?
Board Certification
Board Certification requires competency as lead counsel in contested jury cases. Qualifications are reviewed by the Advisory Commission and submitted to the Texas Board of Legal Specialty for a vote. After meeting all qualification and passing a day-long examination, the attorney is granted a Certification of Special Competence in a specialty area of law………I earned my Board Certification in Personal Injury Trial Law in 1989 and continually qualified for renewal every four years.
“Board Certification is a mark of excellence and a distinguished accomplishment within the Texas legal community.” TBLS
Relevant Life Experience
I understand the consequences of weighing a moral decision against employment. After we moved to Parker County, I was faced with an agonizing moral decision. I chose the high road, but a road with multiple obligations and no income. I know how it feels to be desperate. With encouragement from my wife, who got a job teaching at Aledo, I opened my own law firm. I worked seven days a week for many months, eventually becoming the managing partner of a successful law firm.
Patriotic Work Ethic
My undergraduate degree is in Physics and Math. After the Apollo 1 fire, I became a NASA engineer at KSC responsible for Apollo astronaut training. This country was in a critical race for space supremacy; the spacecraft was being re-designed; time was critical; documentation was scarce. I, along with other NASA engineers, worked hundreds of voluntary hours to get the simulator ready for the astronauts and to get up to speed on all the changes. I have not seen that type of commitment since.
Full Time Judge
Over the last ten years, I have wound down my law firm. I will be a full time Justice of the Peace.
Public Service
I want to preserve the memory of the American Spirit which overcame a Russian lead in space, and which turned an Apollo 13 tragedy into successful rescue. As such, I provide public service presentations to students and organizations about the American Spirit, the Apollo Program, the heroic Apollo astronauts, the Apollo 13 Rescue, and NASA Career day.
Other public service includes City Council Member and Planning & Zoning Commissioner for Willow Park; City Council Member, Tax Assessor/Collector for El Lago, Texas.
I have the compassion, the experience, the work ethic, and the management skills to be a judge in the people’s court.
Q: Do you feel the time between when a person is arrested and when they are arraigned is appropriate, too slow or too quick?
A: Case by Case Basis.
While every person charged with a crime in Texas has the right to a “speedy trial” guaranteed by the United States and the Texas Constitution, there is no legal definition of a speedy trial. The Supreme Court noted four factors for determining whether a defendant has been deprived of the right to a speedy trial: (1) the length of the delay (2) the reason for the delay (3) whether the defendant asserted a right to a speedy trial and (4) the prejudice to the defendant. In many cases, it is in a defendant’s interest not to proceed too quickly to trial.
I feel it is a matter to be decided on a case by case basic by honest, fair minded people, balancing the rights of the accused and the victim. However, I fear that the rights of victims are more likely being violated by liberal prosecutors and by judges who do not set a sufficient amount of bail to keep dangerous predators off the streets. As Judge of the Peace, my commitment is for the safety and security of families in their work, home and schools.
Q: How do you plan to address a projected rise in the number of cases that would come along with population growth?
A: Analysis & Action
I expect that the county government has already anticipated and is addressing such growth. In any event, I believe that is a critical issue and I will be active in analysis and action to provide a solution. As Justice of the Peace, I will begin a fact finding effort to address anticipated growth rate and potential solutions. What current efforts exist to address population growth and its potential impact on each precinct? How has population growth in the last five, ten years affected case loads? What organizations have the expertise to predict population growth? What organizations have the expertise to analyze and predict costs for building structures and anticipated new sources of income from growth? What information can be gleaned from such studies done by the Aledo ISD? What is the throughput of cases in the Parker County judicial system? What is the breakdown of the type of cases filed? What is the capacity of the courts for handling additional case loads? Can the process be approved? What timeline and development milestones are needed to ensure that we are prepared to handle the demand on the judicial system as the population growth continues? We need to assemble the people with the knowledge and expertise to analyze and advice.
Q: Any final thought on why residents should vote for you?
A: Walk the Walk/Solid Foundation
As the managing partner of Suchocki, Bullard & Cummings, P.C., I committed my firm to pursue an uphill battle on a Pro Bono basis for the benefit of the unborn.
Clarence was a seven month old unborn child when he and his mother began experiencing stress. Clarence’s heartbeat gradually failed during the evening. The following morning Clarence was dead, and his mother had to experience a long and painful delivery knowing that her baby was dead.
Expert testimony about the medical standard of care and Clarence’s condition showed that Clarence would have survived outside the womb, if he was taken by a caesarean operation.
Since this was an uphill battle, the trial court granted a summary judgment against Clarence. However, the Fort Worth Second Court reinstated Clarence’s claim, and we were elated! The opposition took the case to the Supreme Court of Texas which held that Clarence was not a person because he had not taken that first breath outside the womb….he was not entitled to Life.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness—“
My foundation is the Bible, and the U.S. Constitution. I am a conservative Republican, a strict constructionist of the Constitution, pro life, two genders, marriage between a natural male and female, personal responsibility, public safety, strong military, secure borders, honor our veterans, support the police…. I would be honored to receive your vote.
Allison Bedore
Age:37
Occupation: Attorney
Education/background: I graduated with a Juris Doctorate from Texas Wesleyan School of Law (now known as Texas A&M School of Law) on 2010. I also have a Bachelor’s Degree in Behavioral Science from Concordia University of Texas from 2007.
Relevant experience for this office: Since becoming a licensed attorney over eleven years ago, I have made hundreds of appearances in Justice of the Peace Courts in Parker and surrounding counties. Through successful growth in those years, my office now handles a vast range of litigation including civil, family, and criminal law, with a significant portion of those cases being heard in this court and the other Justice of the Peace Courts in Parker County.
How long have you resided in the coverage area: I have resided in Parker County for almost 15 years.
Website or page where people can find out more about your campaign: My website is https://www.bedorejp4.com/
Q: What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
A: I bring relevant experience to the office. There are numerous areas of law that attorneys can focus on during their careers. My opponents’ experience handling the specific areas of law in Justice of the Peace Courts pale in comparison to mine. While they may have experience in other legal fields, the focus should be on what is handled by this court. I have consistently practiced at this court level for over eleven years and during that time, I have gained experience in every legal facet that is handled by the Justice of the Peace courts.
Q: Do you feel the time between when a person is arrested and when they are arraigned is appropriate, too slow or too quick?
A: I believe that the current wait time for arraignment in Parker County is appropriate.
Q: How do you plan to address a projected rise in the number of cases that would come along with population growth?
A: The current staff and Judge Martin have done an excellent job handling the caseload at Justice of the Peace Precinct Four. I would continue the high standard that has been set, making sure all parties have their cases heard in a timely fashion.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: Being Justice of the Peace is the next step in my continued service to Parker County and the residents of Precinct Four. I am currently a board member of the Parker County Bar Association, Parker County Young Republicans, and Parker County Republican Women, along with being a current member of Rotary, ZONTA, American Legion Auxiliary, Weatherford Chamber of Commerce, and East Parker Chamber of Commerce. Through my hard work and involvement in the community, I have established a reputation for being fair, reasonable, and compassionate. It is a culmination of my relevant experience, temperament, and dedication to my community that makes me the best candidate for Justice of the Peace Precinct Four
Tim Mendolia
Age: 54
Occupation: I am a practicing attorney and managing partner of M&P Law Offices located in Aledo, Texas. I have owned and managed my own firm from 1995 to present. It started as just myself as a solo-practitioner, grew to 14 attorneys and support staff totaling 28 employees with four offices (Willow Park, Dallas, Royse City and Tyler) and now is just two partners and support staff in our current location at 6900 E. Interstate 20, Aledo, Texas. One of the most memorable accomplishments in my legal career was being nominated for and accepted as a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. Election to the Fellows is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed upon a member of the State Bar of Texas. Nomination is based on outstanding contributions to the legal profession as well as a commitment to the community. Once nominees are selected, each nominee must be elected by the Texas Bar Foundation Board of Trustees. I was fortunate enough to be nominated by a local, Parker County sitting judge, and at that point, I realized that I have gained a high respect from the peers of my profession.
Education/background: I obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Pre-Law and Business from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1990; a Juris Doctorate from Baylor Law School in 1994; and was licensed to practice law that same year. I have practiced in Parker and surrounding counties my entire 27 year career. I have practiced in Justice, County, District and Appellate Courts throughout Texas, as well as, US District Courts in the Eastern, Southern, and Northern Districts of Texas handling criminal and civil cases. I grew up in Weatherford, attending Crockett Elementary School, Weatherford Middle School, and graduated from Weatherford High School (Salutatorian) in 1986. My wife, Kim Tilley Mendolia, grew up in Weatherford as well and graduated in 1987. After marrying in 1999, and as we began raising a family, we realized we wanted to raise our family in our home, Parker County. We moved to Aledo in 2003, and I moved my law office to Parker County in 2005. Kim and I both have parents living in Parker County as well.
Relevant experience for this office: Beyond my legal and management experience, I believe my vast experience with community service adds to my resume for this office. Since moving back to Parker County, I have been very active in community service, especially youth sports organizations working with local children. I owned and operated a youth baseball organization for 17 years, helping over 50 kids play baseball at the next level, college or pro. I coached and was a board member of Aledo Youth Football for 6 years. I helped start the Northwest Texas Youth Football Association as a founding board member. I have been a member of the Doss Heritage Foundation Board, and I am a member, board member, and foundation board member for the Business Development Group of Aledo which raises money for local youth organizations, including Aledo, Weatherford and Brock FFA programs. With my children moving out of youth sports, I have focused my time on the BDGA as President and Chairman of its annual clay shoot. Last year’s event, even during Covid, we raised $55,000 which was given back to multiple youth organizations benefiting the youth of Parker County, including $10,000 each to Aledo, Brock and Weatherford FFA. When Judge Martin, current Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, made it known that he was planning not running as incumbent for the Office, I realized the opportunity to serve my community using my legal and business experience and thought it was a perfect fit. I am ready to take on a new challenge of community service that this office provides.
How long have you resided in the coverage area: My wife and I moved to Aledo, Precinct 4 of Parker County, in 2003 to raise our three children in a small town atmosphere, so we have lived in Precinct 4 for over 18 years.
Website or page where people can find out more about your campaign: You can see and read more or about me at the following social media links: Tim Mendolia, Facebook; M&P Law Office, Facebook; and www.mandplawyers.com.
Q: What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
A: I believe the combination of my legal experience, my Christian Conservative values, and my years of dedication to Parker County through community service make me uniquely qualified for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 in Parker County, and I would love the opportunity to work for Parker County, Precinct 4 through the future and growth in population that is expected.
Q: Do you feel the time between when a person is arrested and when they are arraigned is appropriate, too slow or too quick?
A: Parker County does a great job of arraigning criminal suspects usually within 24 hours of arrest. I believe this is appropriate and as quick or quicker than larger counties in the DFW area. After discussions with now sitting Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Kurt Martin, I fully understand that, if elected, I will be a part of this process with a designated day each week and designated Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year for magistrate work at the Parker County Jail. I will also be on call, 24 hours a day, on a rotational basis, with other Parker County Judges, for warrant reviews. I believe this process has been well thought out and run by Parker County, and I look forward to being a part of it.
Q: How do you plan to address a projected rise in the number of cases that would come along with population growth?
A: Again, through discussion with Judge Martin, I believe that the current docket of JP4 can absorb the projected growth of Precinct 4 in the short term, and I look forward to working diligently with Parker County administration to make any and all changes needed as they arise through their strategic planning for the future of Parker County. It is well known that Parker County is expected to have another District Court in the near future, and there are ongoing discussions of a Justice Center for the County as well. I would love to be involved in that growth process and represent Precinct 4, along with the Precinct 4 Commissioner.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: Baylor Law School is known as one of the premiere litigation schools in the County, and unlike most law schools, Baylor Law School requires all law students to take a Practice Court course the last two quarters prior to graduating. This course requires the students to try cases and participate in the practice trials as either counsel, judge or jurist on a weekly basis. From sitting as a Judge in those trials, to practicing for years in front of Judges across the State of Texas, I have developed a deep respect for the position, and I believe that I can carry that into practice on the bench in Parker County, Precinct 4. Further, I have always had an affinity for Justice Courts which are known as the “people’s courts” where lay persons can present their issues and get a ruling without the exorbitant costs of legal fees and litigation. One of my goals as an attorney has always been to try to help people to the most cost efficient resolution of their issue to their satisfaction, and therefore, I regularly advise clients with minor matters to go try their hand in a Justice Court before hiring our firm and incurring legal fees. All that to say, I believe with my Christian Conservative values, my legal experience, my experience managing a small to mid-sized law firm, and my community service experience, I can be a valuable asset to the Office of Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Parker County, Texas, and I hope I can earn your vote in the upcoming Republican Primary on March 1st, early voting February 14th through 25th. #Tim4JP4
