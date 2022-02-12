Current Parker County Judge Pat Deen is being challenged by newcomer Thomas Moorman. Each candidate was sent a questionnaire seeking information about their background, education and experience, as well as their approach to certain issues. Candidates’ response appear in the order candidates are listed on the ballot.
Thomas Moorman
Age: 54
Occupation: Retired Higher Education Executive/Executive Coach/Consultant
Education/background:
Doctor of Education from the University of North Texas - 4.0 GPA (2002)
Honored as the Outstanding Doctoral Student in the Higher Education Program
Master of Science in Educational Psychology from Texas A&M University (1991)
Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Texas A&M University (1989)
Graduate Certificate in Executive and Professional Coaching from the University of Texas at Dallas (2018)
Graduate of the Niagara Institute’s Leadership Development Program (2004)
Graduate of Leadership Fort Worth (2005)
Certified as a Performance Excellence Examiner by the Quality Texas Foundation
Certified in Mediation by the Trachte-Feiler Group (Texas ADR Act Compliant 1998)
FEMA Emergency Management Institute - Incident Command System Training (2015)
FEMA Emergency Management Institute - Incident Management System (NIMS) Training (2011)
I have been a higher education administrator for over 30 years. I spent the majority of my career as the Vice President of Student Affairs and Vice Provost for Academic Initiatives at the University of North Texas Health Science Center (UNTHSC). I served UNTHSC from August of 1994 until July 2019, moving through the ranks beginning as a Student Development Coordinator and culminating in my role as Vice Provost. I provided leadership within the institution as the Chief Student Affairs Officer for 15 years. While in this role, I was honored with the organization’s inaugural ‘Valubility” Award for exemplifying the institution’s values in all aspects of my life. I have been recognized with many other accolades and honors while at UNTHSC including; the Edward E. Elko Award for Distinguished Service to the Graduate Student Association, Outstanding Service and Contributions to the Public Health Student Association; and the naming of the Medical Student Government’s annual service award after me, now known as the Thomas Moorman Unsung Hero award. I have also been active with a Texas association dedicated to student affairs professionals, TACUSPA, where the annual fellows program also shares my name, the Thomas Moorman Fellowship Program. Other awards I have garnered include the Outstanding Alumni Award in 2009-10 from the Association of Graduate Students in Higher Education at the University of North Texas (UNT) and in 2020, during the Health Science Centers 50th Anniversary, I was named as one of the “50 Heroes in 50 years.”
Relevant experience for this office: Five roles of a County Judge per the Texas Association of Counties
Presiding officer of the commissioners court
I have served as the President of the Texas Association of College and University Student Personnel Administrators (TACUSPA). I was Chair of the TACUSPA Foundation Board. I have presided over numerous open record public meetings as the Chair of the Weatherford Parks and Recreation Board. I served as chair of the Parker County Heritage Society Board.
Represents the county in many administrative functions
I served as a college and university administrator for three decades. I am a graduate of Leadership Fort Worth and the Niagara Leadership Institute. I served as a Vice President at the University of North Texas Health Science Center for 15 years. I led a division that included eight independent administrative units, 43 professional staff members, many with masters and doctoral degrees, and a team of over 200 hourly employees. I have training certifications in mediation and executive coaching.
Serves as budget officer
I have managed multi-million dollar state budgets for over 20 years of my career. I understand state budgeting and the proper allocation of state related funds. I will be a careful steward of our hard-earned taxpayer dollars. I will look for and reward efficiencies while working to eliminate waste.
Judicial duties
I chaired the student conduct and discipline committee at UNT Health Science Center for 15 years. I worked side-by-side with the judicial affairs attorneys to ensure due process and policy compliance for all hearings. I completed a Mediation certification that was Texas ADR Act approved in 1998. I have led multiple mediations to resolve disputes between parties. I am a servant leader who leads from a set of core values: Integrity, Compassion, and Excellence.
Serves as head of emergency management
I have completed multiple FEMA Command Center training sessions. I was one of two individuals designated as a Campus Command Center Lead at the UNT Health Science Center. I was responsible for the coordination of first-responders during emergencies. I have participated in numerous disaster preparedness drills with Tarrant County, the City of Fort Worth, and the UNT Health Science Center. These drills have included natural disasters, environmental disasters, and public health outbreak preparedness events.
How long have you resided in the county: I have lived in Parker County for the majority of my 28-year marriage to Melissa Dill Moorman whose family first arrived in Parker County on January 1st, 1900. My wife and I purchased our first home in 1995 on West Ball Street in Weatherford, TX. We later moved to West Lee Street in Weatherford where we lived for 15 years. We recently built a new home in the Aledo Area and have lived there for the last four years. Our family has been a part of Parker County’s past and looks forward to being a part of its future. I intend to bring my decades of leadership experience in higher education and healthcare to serve the citizens of Parker County. I am a collaborative servant leader who wants to make sure that the county I call home is meeting the needs of all of its citizens, in every corner of the county. I want to lead the development, implementation, and assessment of a long-term infrastructure plan while preserving Parker County’s culture and heritage.
Website or page where people can find out more about your campaign:
Website: DrMoorman4Judge.org
Facebook: DrMoorman4Judge
Q: How do you plan to deal with the growth the county is, and continues, to experience?
A: Currently, Parker County has a strategic plan on the website. However, the plan sits on a shelf and is only reviewed every year or two (per the current county judge’s statements at the January 6, 2022 Candidate Forum). Three and a half years of no true planning, no action, and no leadership is too long. I will implement a dynamic strategic plan with measurable goals that are tracked on a regular basis. I will create a long-term infrastructure plan that will address the growing water needs, transportation needs, and taxation issues. Within the first 90 days in office, I will establish a commission that will provide short and long-term solutions to Parker County’s water issues. Three and a half years of no planning, no action, and no leadership is too long. Within the first 90 days in office, I will establish a commission that will provide solutions to Parker County’s transportation issues. Three and a half years of no planning, no action, and no leadership is too long. I will work with the Commissioners Court to address taxation. We should never tax people out of property and home ownership!
Q: Evaluate the county’s budget and describe its strengths and challenges. How should next year’s spending plan differ from the 2021-22 budget and what needs to remain unchanged?
A: The current County Judge brings a wish list budget with $10-15 million in additional spending each year. In fact in his first year, he proposed the highest possible property tax increase. Luckily for the citizens of Parker County, his plans did not make it through the county commissioners. Additionally, in 2021, the County Judge pushed for and approved a $6 million dollar tax note. This tax note will cost Parker County tax payers $900,000 per year for the next seven years. I promise the citizens of Parker County that I will not approve a multi-million dollar bond package without a vote from the taxpayers! As County Judge, I will put forward a balanced budget. I will engage each department in the budgeting process and conduct budget hearings. I will create a system of fiscal accountability that aligns the County budget with the County’s strategic priorities. I will eliminate the liberal tax and spend philosophy of the current County Judge.
Q: How do you feel the county has handled the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: The County was slow to respond to the pandemic as a whole and was not quick enough to fight back and keep our businesses open. Although there were few cases in Parker County, we were required to submit to unnecessary mask orders and shutdown orders that disrupted our children’s education and our opportunity to continue normal business operations. Additionally, when immunizations became available, it was difficult for residents to schedule appointments. Overall, the lack of timely communication and the lack of prior planning resulted in delayed interventions.
Q: What do you bring to the office that your challenger does not?
A: I bring over 20 years of executive experience leading multi-million dollar state organizations. I have extensive experience in process improvement, efficiency engineering, and long-range strategic planning. I have helped organizations manage and optimize growth through effective planning practices. I have a history of distinguished service having been recognized by organizations, institutions, and professional associations. I am a graduate of Leadership Fort Worth and the Niagara Institute’s Leadership Development Program. I have professional training as a Mediator and as an Executive Coach. Finally, I bring a values based leadership approach that places a focus on what is best for the citizens of Parker County. I bring an economic philosophy that will manage, facilitate, and optimize Parker County’s anticipated population growth while maintaining our history, culture, and heritage.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I am a true Conservation Republican. I believe in small government and minimal taxation. I believe in upholding the United States Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. Anyone can put the word “Conservative” on a sign, but I will always uphold true conservative values. Learn more at www.DrMoorman4Judge.org or on Facebook at DrMoorman4Judge
Pat Deen
Age: 61
Occupation:
County Judge
Education/background: Bachelors degree in Economics and Finance –Texas Wesleyan. Masters degree in Global Management –University of Phoenix
Relevant experience for this office: 23 years government experience as Mayor and Judge.
How long have you resided in the county: 30 years
Website or page where people can find out more about your campaign: patdeen.com, re-elect pat deen for parker county judge (facebook)
Q: How do you plan to deal with the growth the county is, and continues, to experience?
A: Update Parker County’s Strategic Plan to complete a comprehensive needs assessment for:
Transportation –
Top priority is to further accelerate increasing I-20 capacity to alleviate congestion on I-20 both east and westbound. Utilize my role as a board member on the Regional Transportation Council and Tarrant Regional transportation Coalition to complete ongoing study in assessing other east/west transportation options. On-going collaboration with our transportation partners to complete safety assessment on existing roadways.
Water –
Continue working with Brazos River Authority, Region G along with Tarrant Regional Water District to address long range water sources and solutions for the Western quadrant of the County
Economic Development –
In alignment with the Parker County Economic Development Council, Parker County has already begun bringing higher wage job growth to Parker County. The recent signing of Wagners will bring approx. 500 jobs ramping up over the next 5 years with a medium income of $50-60K. We need to keep more of our jobs local in order to reduce the strain on our transportation system, as 50% of our workforce is being exported East every day.
Focusing on retail development is not sustainable growth. By focusing on light industrial enables the County to diversify the tax base and began getting the high taxes reduced. This is also critical to Public Safety in enabling our first responders to get to critical calls that can further protect our citizens and the potential for loss of life.
Infrastructure needs –
Parker County’s existing facilities does not meet the current demand for services. Recent assessment noted over $15M will be needed to get our facilities repaired and functional for today’s current demand. Which does not meet the demand of future growth. And with the pending arrival of the County’s third district court in the next 3-5 years will require the need for a County Justice Center. This facility would allow consolidation of existing facilities and departments that would meet the needs of the County for the next 40-50 years. Several meetings have been conducted in determining overall scope of project that will be going to the commissioners court for further discussion.
Q: Evaluate the county’s budget and describe its strengths and challenges. How should next year’s spending plan differ from the 2021-22 budget and what needs to remain unchanged?
A: The County went from $15M to over $26M in 3 years in fund balance. The strength is a vibrant economy with healthy sales tax revenue.
The current need is to establish a reserve requirement enabling more funds to increase needed service levels. This has already begun by transferring $1M to each precinct to further upgrade roads with the increased growth of each precinct.
Q: How do you feel the county has handled the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: Exceptional. We immediately established a task force engaging all the cities in working together and prioritizing the most vulnerable areas such as nursing homes while promoting personal choice. Worked daily with the County Physician and Emergency Operations in getting critical information out to the community. It was also critical we kept our economy open. I was the first County Judge to work with Governor Abbott fighting to keep Parker County open. Over 4,000 Parker County residents lost their jobs. By successfully working with the Governor’s office, we were able to get those jobs back and get people working again. We also worked closely with each ISD in proving Med Pods for each school for immediate diagnosis of Covid. Overall in classroom attendance for Parker County was 98%.
Q: - What do you bring to the office that your challenger does not?
A: Experience. Being in both City (12 years and Mayor/non paid) and County Government gives a thorough understanding and building of relationships of the transportation process in getting needed local and federal funding for critical projects.
Board of Directors on the Regional Transportation Council and Tarrant Regional Transportation Coalition. Over 100 hour’s judicial training hours bringing efficiencies into my courtroom, along with the right temperament to be fair and compassionate.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: Parker County is one of the fastest growing regions in the U.S. We don’t have time for on the job training with no Government experience. We need proven leadership and a strong knowledge of how government works with established relationships working with TXDOT and NTCOG in accelerating critical transportation projects.
