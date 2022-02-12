Parker County’s Republican Chair J. Scott Utley, seeking his second term in office, is facing a challenge by small business owner Rachael Watson. Each candidate was sent a questionnaire seeking information about their background, education and experience, as well as their approach to certain issues. Utley did not provide a response to the questionnaire by deadline. Early voting begins Monday and runs through Feb. 25.
Rachael Watson
Age: 44
Occupation: Small Business Owner/Entrepreneur
Education/background: BA in English & BS in Paralegal Studies, Mediator and Volunteer
Relevant experience for this office: I am an active Republican, business owner, volunteer and activist. I have lobbied on capitol hill in Washington D.C. and in Austin Texas for our Veterans. I have led groups of men and women on a community level, state level and on a national level. I am a trained mediator who has the capability of bringing people together for a common purpose with a positive outcome.
How long have you resided in the county: 24 years
Website or page where people can find out more about your campaign:
https://www.facebook.com/rachaelwatsonpcrchair
Q: How do you feel about the direction the Parker County Republican Party is headed? At the state level?
A: We are fortunate to live in a RED state with some strong Republican leaders. However, we cannot take anything for granted. My position for the Parker County Republican is keep Parker County Red which becomes increasingly important as neighboring Tarrant County becomes even more purple with liberal voters and outside money. I will work to educate, engage and unite the voters with the goal of record Republican voter turnout. It’s vitally important to support our dedicated Parker County Republicans who support our constitution and conservative values.
Q: What changes would you make and what would you keep the same?
A: I would start by updating the Parker County GOP website where people go to find out who the Republican leaders are. I would utilize social media outlets more that the Party does now. I would use some of the funds that the Party currently has to have printed materials done and inform our voters of who the candidates are before they get to the polls. I believe that the voters of Parker County make sound decisions when they have access to information about all Republican candidates and elected officials.
Q: What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
A: I have the ability to communicate easily with people. I am known for sending out sound communications to those I work with and I know how to work together with a diverse group of individuals to achieve a common goal. I believe I can successfully bring the CEC together and work for the County to keep our patriots involved.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: Parker County deserves a Chair that is fully committed to registering voters, educating voters, and turning out the votes on Election Day while fully complying with election laws and our Party rules. I am that person and ask for your vote for Rachael Watson for your Republican County Chair! Thank you for being engaged in this and all elections!
