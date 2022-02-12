Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier, first appointed to the position by commissioners in March of 2021 after the passing of Larry Fowler, is being challenged by Marc Povero, a Fort Worth PD sergeant and the mayor of Hudson Oaks. The winner will face Libertarian Russell Hess on Nov. 8. Each candidate was sent a questionnaire seeking information about their background, education and experience, as well as their approach to certain issues. Candidates’ response appear in the order candidates are listed on the ballot.
Russ Authier
Age: 63
Occupation: Parker County Sheriff’s Office
Education/background:
• Associates in Law Enforcement
• Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), Master Peace Officer License
• Drug Recognition Expert (DRE)
• DRE/Standardized Field Sobriety Training (SFST) Instructor
• TCOLE Instructor
• SWAT Team Incident Commander
• Advanced Accident Reconstruction Expert
• Field Training Officer
• Hostage Negotiator
Relevant experience for this office:
43 Years Law Enforcement:
• Sheriff, Parker County Sheriff’s Office
• Chief Deputy, Parker County Sheriff’s Office
• Criminal Investigator, Parker County District Attorney’s Office
• Texas Ranger, Texas Department of Public Safety
• Highway Patrol Corporal-Texas Department of Public Safety
• Highway Patrol Trooper-Texas Department of Public Safety
• Patrol Officer, Nassau Bay Police Department
• Reserve Officer, Taylor Lake Village Police Department
Advanced Trainings:
• Texas Ranger Tracking Team
• Governor’s Protection Detail for George W. Bush
• Crime Scene Investigation
• Evidence Collection & Preservation Training
• Crime Scene Photography Training
• Interview and Interrogation Techniques
• Questioned Documents Investigation
• Child Death Investigation
• Dignitary Protection Training
• Sexual Assault Investigation
• Homicide Investigation
• Blood Spatter Interpretation
• Serial Killers Investigation
• Crime Scene Reconstruction
• National Incident Management System Training
• Sex Crimes Investigation
• Bombs and Explosive Devices Training
• Tactical Firearms Training
• Oilfield Crime Investigation
• Search and Seizure Procedures
• Active Shooter Training
• Building Entry and Hostage Rescue Training
• Narcotics Interdiction and Drug Trafficking Training
• Officer Survivor Training
• Criminal Interdiction and Motor Vehicle Theft Investigation
• Pursuit Driving Training
How long have you resided in the county: 27 years
Website or page where people can find out more about your campaign: Facebook Page-Sheriff Russ Authier
Q: If elected, you will be taking over a department that was run by the same individual for more than 15 years. What changes, if any, do you intend to make and what would you keep the same?
A: In law enforcement, nothing stays the same. Every day we intend to perform better than the day before. Regular evaluation of our strategies, coupled with innovations adapted from modern practices, keep our agency on the cutting-edge of crime-fighting specific to the needs of this county.
I am proud to say that I have been an integral part of this agency for twelve of the past fifteen years. In 2009, after retiring from the Texas Rangers, I was asked to join the PCSO as Chief Deputy. Every year changes in personnel, policies and technologies are made to ensure the sheriff’s office stays at the forefront of public safety.
The citizens of Parker County understand all departments within the county must be funded with a finite amount of money. Any expenditure of monies allocated to my office will be carefully evaluated. We are charged with being good stewards of the taxpayers’ money and make sure funds are used strategically. We also seek alternative funding sources. This is an area where my experience is vital. I know this county and this office. I know what is here and I recognize what is coming. I will make necessary changes to ensure the safety of Parker County residents, their rights and their property. Our current policies are effective, and we will not change merely for the sake of change. We have an elite group of peace officers with extensive knowledge of policing at the local, state and federal levels. As always, we will work as a team and apply our collective experiences to identify up-to-date best practices and implement them when necessary.
Change has happened since I became sheriff. The vision of my payroll initiative has been set in motion. I worked with the Commissioner’s Court to implement a practical pay scale to recruit, as well as retain, deputies. While this change is doing well to attract new deputies, we have to give them a future that is in line with the industry standard. Therefore, I will continue to petition the court to obtain future adjustments to prevent losing our more tenured people to agencies that pay better over time.
Additionally, I restructured the patrol division to increase efficiency, bolstered our School Resource Unit and have purchased radar units for traffic control.
What I wish most of all to remain unchanged is my employee’s dedication to the citizens
Q: With a rapidly growing population, crime, naturally, is projected to increase. How will you address this?
A: Parker County Sheriff’s Office is addressing crime due to growth and has been for the past 30 years. As the population has grown over 127%, the staffing of deputies has increased by over 235%. Growth may be coming a little faster than before, but we are prepared. We are keeping the crime rate in check and decreasing response times. Unfortunately, but realistically, due to the logistics of a 910 sq. mile county, crimes are committed. We patrol all areas of the county. We are never closed for business. Our office motto is “Excellence is our minimum standard”.
More deputies would be ideal, but funds are limited. Fighting crime is a process and we look at the whole picture to repositioning staff. We apply current strategies and analyze. If it isn’t effective, we adjust. For example, previously deputies were assigned to specific quadrants which are similar to precincts. However, after analyzing the data, it was determined that this strategy was not efficient and actually increased response time so it was discontinued.
Administration and staff in every unit and division play a unique and vital role in in this process. After conducting a staffing study, I supplemented the Patrol Division by moving staff from specialized units to Patrol. I have more investigators in the field solving crime. Staffing is a balancing act and we do it well.
We use a “problem-based policing” philosophy to be more efficient. Modern technology, such as Crime Analyst Plus, generates an interactive map which allows us to see problem crime areas. We have kept current with the most modern equipment such as drones, robots and an armored ballistic vehicle.
We currently partner with Homeland Security and ICE to identify criminal aliens when they are booked into jail. ICE makes the decision to place detainers on them or not. The ultimate decision to deport always lies with ICE regardless of the agency requesting the detainer. Unfortunately, the government controls this system so until changes are made at that level, there is no justification to have our deputies detain individuals who will not face deportation. If not accepted by ICE, they remain in our jail at your expense.
When citizens report crime, our force is exponentially increased. As residential areas develop, we are there to support your neighborhood watch.
Q: How should a sheriff balance the roles of law enforcement leader and department administrator?
A: My years as Chief Deputy have allowed me to hone my skills as an administrator first and a leader second. Now as Sheriff, I am a leader first and an administrator second.
In order to be a successful sheriff, you have to be able to excel and function in both roles at any given time. The situation dictates the role and the hat you wear changes to meet the needs of your staff.
As Sheriff, I am there to inspire and motivate others to achieve high levels of performance in order to secure our community. Other top priorities, of course, are the safety, support and professional development of our personnel.
These efforts have to be balanced with a plan to foster and maintain a positive climate and working environment. My administration is constantly working on building stronger relationships throughout the office by modifying leadership styles in order to work with and mentor officers from younger generations. Police work is difficult, especially in a time where law enforcement is frequently and publicly criticized. Along with the everyday stress deputies can experience burnout, fatigue, and COVID struggles which risk their health and the health of their loved ones.
As a leader, I must also use my position to reach out to the public to encourage positive community relations with the Sheriff’s Office.
As an administrator, I am responsible to ensure that routine office tasks are completed in an effective manner along with my other administrative duties, such as working with the Commissioners, overseeing the jail, and networking with other governmental agencies. As in any organization or business, no single person can do it all. Fortunately, I have an experienced command staff that assists me and helps me balance my two roles. They are an integral part of the success of this office. Without them in place, time would not permit me to perform many of my administrative duties mentioned above. Command staff must be available to supervise personnel and assist them when needed. Without them productivity would suffer.
A saying we have at the sheriff’s office is “Excellence is our minimum standard.” Parker County Sheriff’s Office has worked hard to get where it is today and to provide our citizens with the service and protection they deserve and I demand.
Q: What do you bring to the office that your challenger does not?
A: Hopefully the public considers my extensive resume of over 43-years of unrivaled law enforcement experience when selecting their candidate for the office of Parker County Sheriff.
As a Texas Ranger, I investigated routine crimes as well as the most heinous crimes imaginable including cases involving serial killers. I investigated governmental corruption and worked other high-profile cases. I have worked with hundreds of police agencies throughout the United States and as well as other countries. I have participated in the security details for the protection of many dignitaries including Presidents of the United States, several Governors of Texas as well as other state governors and foreign Heads of State.
While my challenger and I have both supervised officers in the field, I am the only one who has managerial and administrative experience specific to law enforcement. Since 2009, first as Chief Deputy and now as your Sheriff. I have been involved in every facet of the daily operations of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office. I have been responsible for overseeing a 461-bed jail and worked with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to ensure our facility conforms to or exceeds every mandate set forth by the State. I have directly prepared and managed the Sheriff’s Office 25 million dollar budget.
I am currently responsible for 134 employees in the following divisions: Patrol, Dispatch, Jail, Administration, Special Crimes, Criminal Investigations, Training, Animal Control, Courthouse Security, Civil, Transport, Extradition and Fugitive. There will be no learning curve. I oversee these divisions every day.
As an investigator with the District Attorney’s office, I served civil process, subpoenas and assisted in the preparation of felony cases.
I am the only candidate with Parker County law enforcement experience. In my 27 years serving Parker County, I have garnered partnerships with local, state and federal officials and collaborated in many joint operations and task forces including the US Marshals Service, DEA, Homeland Security and the FBI.
I am a proven leader. I have the temperament, maturity and character needed to continue serving as your sheriff. I also possess the stability and willingness to initiate necessary change
I am active with several civic groups and nonprofits, including:
• Freedom House-current Board President
• Children’s Advocacy Center Advisory Member
• National Rifle Association
• Aledo AdvoCats Fellow
• East Parker County Chamber
• Texas Ranger Foundation
• Weatherford Chamber
• Parker County Republican Women
• Former Texas Ranger Foundation
Q: Any final thoughts as to why residents should vote for you?
A: First and foremost, I am a conservative Republican dedicated to defending ALL your constitutional rights. Nobody from the government will come into Parker County to take your guns.
I am a Christian who believes in traditional family values. My wife, Linda, and I have been residents of Parker County for 27 years and have personally experienced the growing pains of this county. We raised our family here and our grandchildren live here. I am a committed lawman who wants to continue safeguarding my family and yours.
I am a man of integrity with a respected reputation. I believe in equal treatment for all. I have arrested, investigated, or brought charges against police officers, parole officers, probation officers, public officials, elected officials, a former sheriff and friends. Nobody is above the law. I have even walked my own son into the Parker County Jail.
My law enforcement family IS the Parker County Sheriff’s Office and I am personally and professionally invested in the growth and evolution of the office, and the safety of all employees.
I am a taxpayer who cares how our dollars are spent and I will seek additional funding sources to supplement the county budget. I am a realist and I will not propose “pie in the sky” ideas with the promise of no tax increase. As discussion of a regional dispatch center arose, I proposed the virtual dispatch center concept which would eliminate the need for another brick-and-mortar building, saving millions while still allowing agencies to share real-time information.
I have already saved the county over $700,000.00 in unfunded payroll debt by reducing amassed hours of accrued leave.
We have modernized our Communications and Patrol Divisions with state-of-the-art technology that allows for direct, real-time, connection between Dispatch and the deputies who are patrolling the 900 square miles of Parker County.
The last couple of years have been harsh for many people and nobody needs more negativity. I am not a polished or professional politician, but I have run my campaign with honor and without mudslinging, choosing not to attack my opponent. We are all tired of this behavior from politicians.
I have sacrificed and dedicated a large portion of my life for Parker County and it has been one of my life’s greatest honors to serve as your current Sheriff.
I appreciate your support.
Marc Povero
Age: 51
Occupation: Fort Worth Police Sergeant
Education/background: B.A. in Communication – Texas A&M Univ. 1993
A.A.S. in Aviation – San Juan College 1998
Master Texas Peace Officer License
Mental Health Peace Officer Certificate
2019 Texas State Law Enforcement Achievement Award recipient
Relevant experience for this office: 24 Years of Law Enforcement Experience
Officer – Carrollton Police Dept. 1994-1997
Deputy – San Juan Co., NM Sheriff’s Office 1997-1998
Officer – Ft. Worth Police Dept. 2001-2010
Detective – Ft. Worth Police Dept. 2010-2014
Sergeant – Ft. Worth Police Dept. 2014-Pres.
10 Years of Community Leadership in Parker County
Mayor – Hudson Oaks, TX
City Councilmember – Hudson Oaks, TX
Planning & Zoning Commission – Hudson Oaks, TX
Vice Chair – Parker Co. Mayors Council
Emergency Services District #3 Commissioner
East Parker County Chamber of Commerce
Weatherford Chamber of Commerce
Parker Co. Republican Party (2020 State Delegate)
Aledo ISD Local Government Collaborative
TCA Athletic Booster Club Treasurer
Parker County Republican Women (Associate Member)
How long have you resided in the county: My family owned a lake house on Lake Weatherford since the early 1990’s and I lived there after college but full time since 2009 when I built a house on the Parker County Airport to live with my airplane (a pilot’s dream).
Website or page where people can find out more about your campaign: www.marcpovero.com
Q: If elected, you will be taking over a department that was run by the same individual for more than 15 years. What changes, if any, do you intend to make and what would you keep the same?
A: Changes: We must change the culture within the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are leaving at an alarming rate. Over 25% of sworn deputies have quit over the last 2 years and 15 deputies in 2021 alone. People are moving TO Parker County in record numbers because they are attracted to the quality of life we enjoy. However, even with recently approved pay raises and a community that loves and “backs the blue”, deputies are moving FROM Parker County and the Sheriff’s Office. My first priority is to reverse that trend by introducing a positive, inclusive, selfless style of leadership that puts the needs of our deputies first.
I want to introduce Intelligence Led, Community Based Policing. This modern philosophy uses computer technology to track criminal offenses, suspect data and crime trends. A crime analyst deciphers the data and presents the information weekly to Command Staff, patrol supervisors and criminal investigation supervisors who then determine strategies to address those crime trends. That comprehensive strategy is disseminated to patrol deputies and investigators who then have “real time” information to use in the field. This philosophy would lower response times and increase the percentage of criminal cases that are solved and ultimately prosecuted. The citizens we protect must be included in this effort. They are the eyes and ears of the Sheriff’s Office and they will be asked to partner with us to help keep their communities safe.
Same:I will maintain the aggressive approach to fighting crime and suppressing evil that our Sheriff’s Office is known for. The father of modern policing, Sir Robert Peel, said that, “The police are the people and the people are the police.” Law Enforcement Agencies derive their powers from the people and the people decide how aggressively they want the law enforced. The citizens of Parker County want our law enforcement officers to relentlessly pursue the criminal element and I will enthusiastically continue this zero tolerance of crime.
While there is always potential for internal staffing re-assignments when a new administration takes over any organization, I cannot comment on staffing decisions until elected and sworn in on January 1, 2023. However, I can say, unequivocally, that no one employed by the Parker County Sheriff’s Office will have to re-apply for employment within the Sheriff’s Office.
Q: With a rapidly growing population, crime, naturally, is projected to increase. How will you address this?
A: First, we must stop the exodus of front line, first responding deputies who answer your 911 emergency calls for service. Over 25% of our deputies have quit over the last 2 years! Response times to these calls are currently averaging well over 12 minutes! Municipalities average 5-minute responses to these types of calls for help. That is unacceptable and puts our citizens in greater danger when faced with the rise in violent crime that inevitably comes with population growth. With a growing population and the unintended effects of Tier 2, our deputies will be asked to continue to do their jobs without the proper staffing to do it safely. We have no choice but to prioritize putting more deputies in the field. I will be a working Sheriff; this is not a retirement job for me. I will be in the field answering calls for service with Command Staff and investigators on rotation until our patrol staffing stabilizes and the response times to 911 emergency calls for service are significantly reduced.
Second, we must introduce and implement Intelligence Led Policing and usher the Sheriff’s Office into 21st century policing. We have to take advantage of and utilize cutting edge technology to fight crime in an era where the criminals are smarter and more resourceful. Our deputies and investigators must be given the tools and support necessary to do their jobs effectively. We have to stay a step ahead of the criminal element.
Third, we must remain aggressive in pursuing, investigating and prosecuting criminals who choose to commit crimes in Parker County. Parker County deputies and I will be a relentless enemy to the criminals who are bent on creating fear and chaos in our community! As Sheriff, I promise to be a defender of your family and our American way of life!
Q: How should a sheriff balance the roles of law enforcement leader and department administrator?
A: Being a department administrator involves putting a trusted team in place that determines the mission of the organization and then managing that team in the day-to-day operations supporting that mission. It’s that simple.
Being a leader, however, is much more important than being an administrator. Effective leadership is both innate and learned. Good leaders have that God-given desire to serve others and not be served. Proverbs states that, “Humility comes before honor.” A good leader must be someone who places others (employees) ahead of himself or herself. We also learn leadership skills through our experiences. Throughout my career, I have worked under both good and bad leaders. I think we all have experienced those at one time or another. Those experiences have been burned into my memory bank and have helped mold me into the type of leader that I am today. I have also made mistakes in leadership positions; I am far from perfect. However, I have learned from those mistakes and consider myself a better, educated leader because of them. Good leaders never stop learning how to lead better.
In my opinion, there is no balancing the role of a law enforcement leader with being a department administrator, they must work in conjunction with each other to motivate employees and get the necessary “buy-in” from those who we are fortunate enough to lead. I love this quote from Ronald Reagan about leadership. He said, “The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things.” I agree with the Gipper.
Q: What do you bring to the office that your challenger does not?
A: I believe that I bring a fresh mindset and new ideas to a Sheriff’s Office that is ready for positive change.
I will bring an inclusive, open-door style of leadership. I am a true believer in the chain of command and will expect it to be followed. However, I will always encourage deputies to reach out to me with ideas of how we, as the Sheriff’s Office command staff, can improve our operations and their working conditions.
I will allow deputies to join the law enforcement association of their choosing and organize into a local association of their own. Representatives of that organization will have a seat at the table and a voice in official Sheriff’s Office policy reviews, updates and changes. In this new era of scrutiny on our law enforcement officers, sworn deputies need the right to have legal representation and due process. This will allow them to go out and do the job they were hired to do without fear of intimidation or reprisals
Law enforcement today is much different than it was 40 years ago. Heck, it’s even changed dramatically just over the last 5 years. I have worked in this new law enforcement environment and, unfortunately, we are not going back to the “old way” of enforcing the law. We now have cameras in deputies’ vehicles and on their uniforms. Also, everyone has a camera on their phone and some, unfortunately, are looking at damaging the reputation of law enforcement by capturing that 1 in a million video of a cop under severe stress that goes viral. I have dealt with a scrutinizing media as the PIO for the Fort Worth Police Dept.
My “outside the box” thinking to tackling our problems includes creating the Precinct Deputy concept. A deputy will be assigned to each of the 4 county precincts to liaison with commissioners, elected officials and concerned citizens to share crime stats, develop special operation plans to deal with rising crime trends and handle quality of life issues. The creation of this deputy position will allow patrol deputies to concentrate on patrolling your neighborhoods, increasing visibility preventing crime. Patrol deputies will also be available more often to answer those important emergency 911 calls for service.
I have proposed a full time Aledo Police Dept. staffed by Parker Co. deputies and paid for by the City of Aledo.
Q: Any final thoughts as to why residents should vote for you?
A: I am a Bible believing, Conservative, Christian who believes that our authority in law enforcement derives from God’s design for government to be a source of good as described in Romans 13.
I am a strict constitutionalist. As your Sheriff, I will be your last line of defense against an over-reaching federal government that is determined to violate your 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms. I will also be tough on criminal illegals who commit crimes in our community. I don’t trust the federal government to continue cooperating with us to detain these criminals. I want Parker County to participate in the 287G program. This program allows our deputies to interview these criminals and draft federal immigration detainers to hold them here before they can bond out and run back over the border.
I will take politics out of the Sheriff’s Office. Politics will stop at my door as Sheriff and I will not tolerate special treatment for influential families or political donors! Politics should never influence decisions made in the field during law enforcement operations. There will be equal justice for everyone in Parker County when I am your Sheriff. Also, no Parker County deputy will ever be asked to put out my campaign signs and my secretary will NOT manage my re-election campaign!
The guiding principle of my campaign can be found in Micah 6:8, which reads, “…and what does the Lord require of you? To seek justice, love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
