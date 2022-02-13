Four candidates are vying in the GOP primary for a seat representing four North Central Texas counties on the State Board of Education. The board selects text books for Texas public schools and oversees the Permanent School Fund which pays for the text books. “D.C.” Caldwell, Rebecca Garcia and Joshua Tarbay have filed to oust incumbent Patricia “Pat” Hardy on the panel. District 11 on the 15-member panel takes in all of Parker, Hood and Somervell counties, along with parts of Tarrant and Johnson counties. Candidate stories appear in the order on which they appear on the March 1 ballot. Multiple messages left for Garcia requesting an interview were not returned by deadline.
Pat Hardy
Patricia “Pat” Hardy is pleased with the workings of the State Board of Education after two decades on the elected panel that selects public school textbooks and oversees the massive Permanent School Fund.
The retired teacher could be most happy about her role in bringing the voices of classroom teachers into the 15-member board’s deliberations. It wasn’t that way when she joined the state board.
“It was a very cliquish type of situation,” she said of the board she joined from District 11 in November 2002. “We have, every year, become a little more congenial and a little more able to work together.”
A Fort Worth ISD teacher for 30 years, ending in 2000, one of the first things Hardy realized in her state role was the board rarely heard from the people who would be wielding the texts the board picked.
“One of my greatest legacies is that we finally got the board to say, ‘What do teachers think about this?’ or, ‘What do the math teachers think about this?’ “
Hardy is particularly interested in a new term because the next subject at bat in textbook selection is social studies - a subject she taught in the classroom.
The State Board of Education is charged with selecting texts which align with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, or TEKS.
“I spent my whole career as a social studies teacher, and world history/geography,” she said. “And for 24 years I ran the state geography bee.”
Hardy, 73, was among the voices decrying the discipline of critical race theory in Texas public schools, where it is not taught — technically.
“It’s not in the TEKS,” she said. “Is it being taught? The answer is, yes. It is in social studies, but that’s not nearly like it is in the English classes.”
Hardy said she worked closely with Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, as the lawmaker wrote Senate Bill 3, which among other things codified the ban on critical race theory in k-12.
That doesn’t mean she shuns teaching students about racially sensitive topics such as slavey, she said.
“Slavery is certainly something that needs to be taught,” she said. “But the sum total of those (nineteenth century) people is not slavery.”
Rather, she said, it should be taught that Thomas Jefferson was politically moved to remove a clause on slavery from the Declaration of Independence by slavery-supporting South Carolina and Georgia to keep unity among the rebelling colonies.
Likewise, she said, children should be exposed to both the achievements of a figure like Ulysses S. Grant as well as the “horrible acts” against native Americans during Grant’s era.
“I don’t like the demeaning of our country,” she said. “If we’re going to be honest, we’ve got to tell the good — and I think the good outweighs the bad.”
Hardy advocates an integrated, flexible curriculum, in which students involved in Future Farmers of America are encouraged to take science courses revealing the properties of soil.
A single woman with no children, apart from the students she nourished, Hardy said she is ready for either a two- or four-year term, depending on a straw draw after redistricting.
“I do not waste any time when I’m in Austin,” she said.
Joshua Tarbay
Joshua Tarbay of Weatherford aspires to bring classroom teaching experience, spanning both public school and community college work, to the state panel best known for selecting textbooks for the 5.3 million public school students in Texas.
The 15-member State Board of Education also oversees the state’s $48.3 billion Permanent School Fund, sets graduation requirements and has the final say in rules governing teacher certification.
Tarbay, 44, says he wants textbooks to have two qualities —just the facts, and in amounts appropriate to the grade level for which those books are designed.
The 12-year instructor at Tarrant Community College, where he’s been chair of the health and physical education department for seven years, Tarbay also said social studies and Texas history texts are up next in the state board’s rotation of textbook selections.
“True Texas history is the good and the bad,” he said. “But we cannot teach that it’s all bad.”
As to the age appropriate factor, he gave as an example that the youngest Texas history students should learn about the world-changing accomplishment of Christopher Columbus. Only older students should be exposed to the fact his monarch sponsors brought him back to Spain in chains from Hispaniola where he was a brutal governor by 1499.
By the same merit, the heroism and amazing accomplishments of Texas’ founding fathers Davy Crockett and Sam Houston should be taught first, with only older students learning that both men owned enslaved people.
“As you age, especially into your high school and college years, a balanced approach to all sides that are controversial is appropriate,” Tarbay said. “We want true Texas history, free of political influence or ideology. Politics has no place in education. … In earlier grades, I support the continued teaching of historical figures, centering around both U.S. and Texas holidays/events and specific contributions to society. As students progress through grade level and curriculum, deeper dives into historical figures’ backgrounds, exploring both the positive and negative impact they had on history, is not only acceptable but extremely important. I would never oppose the teaching of true Texas history, negative or otherwise, as long as it’s free of modern political influence.”
In addition to teaching health and physical education eight years in the Fort Worth ISD, Tarbay served six years as a Weatherford ISD school board trustee. He said being responsible for six annual budgets — writing the spending plans and then watchdogging their implementation throughout the year — equipped him to oversee the Permanent School Fund.
“As a WISD trustee, I was part of a team that oversaw the budget of the largest employer in all of Parker County,” he said. “School finance does not operate in the same way as your local business or household budget.”
Because State Board of Education districts were re-drawn last year, the 15 who are elected will draw straws for two- and four-year terms to stagger their election cycles.
“Whoever is elected should be prepared to serve multiple terms,” he said, adding he will commit to two terms.
He said he voluntarily stepped off the Weatherford school board after two terms.
Tarbay added doubts the 19-year incumbent, Pat Hardy, can make that promise.
“She’d be 78 years old at the end if she’s elected to a four-year term,” he said of Hardy, after reporting that District 11 patrons he’s met have lost enthusiasm for the incumbent. “They say that she has to go, that she has been a Republican but not conservative.”
Tarbay has been married 19 years to Weatherford ISD teacher Susan Tarbay. The couple have three daughters attending the district in grades 2, 9 and 11.
D.C. Caldwell
Daniel “D.C.” Caldwell wants the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills that guide public education to stress the skills element in the formula.
“I’m a teacher,” the educator at Fort Worth ISD’s Boulevard Heights School for students with disabilities said. “I have looked at the TEKS and the Public Education Act and am dissatisfied with many of them. Because, they fail to focus on doing — skills — but on, often, trivia. And I want to go back to — remember, the purpose of education is not to be a student your entire life … but to expose you to achieve goals either for employment or to be an employer yourself.”
An example he gave arises in social studies textbooks, which are up next for review by the 15-member panel. Caldwell said it “makes sense” to teach older students they can register to vote at age 18.
“Have one of the assignments in their social studies is to show they’re registered to vote — or show why they’re not,” he said. “Education is supposed to provide some relevant experience.”
Caldwell, a 37-year-old Fort Worth attorney, is unique on the Republican primary ballot in that he also registered to be on the Democratic ballot and plans to stand for the seat as a Libertarian. He said an application for the Green Party ballot was disqualified by a late postal delivery.
He disputes what he said the Texas Secretary of State’s legal team told him, that applying for all ballots disqualified his campaign. Texas Supreme Court rulings as well as the Texas Elections Code, he said, indicate he would be a party’s nominee if he wins that party’s primary. He just cannot vote in any primary, he said.
“The only way for sure to remain eligible on the general election ballot is by not voting,” he said. “The way the law is written, in effect, is so long as I don’t do something moving forward that involves one party or the other, I still get to be the inclusionist I aspire to be.”
Caldwell said he also has stood for four other elected offices, including Fort Worth mayor last spring. Since 2012, he has lived in Austin, Dallas, Houston and Fort Worth.
“I’m back now in Fort Worth,” he said. “And so, my foundation for being interested in government service comes from being a Boy Scout.”
Caldwell, a married father of a 13-year-old son, wants to put public school cell phones in students’ hands. He says the State Board of Education should lead the way, if only through its bully pulpit, in outfitting Texas students with modern technology.
“I want the education goals to focus on using the tools that we have now, to recognize that society has changed,” he said. “That (cell phone) piece of technology should be considered when writing the goals and when updating the goals.”
Caldwell advocates a solid transition from lecture to lab, from hearing a topic to applying it in real life settings.
“Education is supposed to provide some relevant experience,” he said.
He indicated so-called critical race theory, an ongoing hot-button curriculum that teaches that racial factors have benefited Caucasians to the detriment of other races, should not be forced on students.
“I’ve read a lot about critical race theory, and I read up on it,” he said. “And it sounds like something that can be covered in an elective (course) but not required.”
Caldwell said he learned his leadership philosophy in ROTC.
“I was taught a good leader mentors a protege to step up and take their place,” he said. “Elected officials haven’t done that. If they’re not willing to become a good leader, in meeting that basic expectation, then we need to get them out of office.”
