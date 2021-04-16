The Weatherford Democrat recently reached out to candidates running in contested races in the May 1 election. Candidates running for the Weatherford city council Place 3 are Matt Ticzkus and Richard Zimmer.
Candidates were given a platform to provide information about themselves and answer questions regarding their priorities, challenges and why they are running for office. Each candidate's response is published in the order their name will appear on the ballot. The Weatherford Democrat did not receive a response by Richard Zimmer by deadline.
Name: Matt Ticzkus
Age: 38
Occupation: Regional Director for the American Association of Christian Schools and Entrepreneur
Education/experience: City Council Member, Place 3 (currently serving one year served of unexpired term)
- City of Weatherford Planning and Zoning Commission, Past Member
- Master’s Degrees in Education and Theology
- Member of Victory Baptist Church
- Weatherford Chamber of Commerce, board member, past chair and Leadership Weatherford alumni
- Chair of Texas Private School Accreditation Commission
- Vice president of the Texas Private Schools Association
- Advisory Board member, Christian Men’s Fellowship of Parker County
- WinShape Camps for Communities - Weatherford Leadership Team
- Coach, Weatherford Little League, Weatherford Soccer Association, Junior League Basketball
- Entrepreneur and small business owner
- Chair of Precinct 255, Republican Party
Family: Kelly, wife of 16 years; Trenton, Brittany, Brady (kids)
QUESTION: Why are you running for office?
ANSWER: A. Service! I’m running to serve the citizens of our great city. Serving as city council member for the past year has been an incredible privilege and honor. Weatherford is a wonderful community, and my wife and I are blessed to call Weatherford home.
B. “A Strong Weatherford,” my theme for this campaign, is about recognizing the things that will help keep our great city strong. I believe that by working together with our citizens and listening to their comments, questions, and concerns, we can continue to build a Strong Weatherford.
C. Character of our community. I’m running because I want to help maintain the character of our city in the midst of growth. Weatherford’s small town feel and friendly spirit speaks to the quality of people that live here, and I want to help pass that legacy to the next generation of citizens who call Weatherford their home.
Q: What are the top issues facing the city and how do you hope to remedy them?
A: A. Growth is a blessing and a challenge. The blessing of growth is that many folks are moving to Weatherford for the same reasons we all did, because Weatherford is a great place to call home and raise a family. The challenge of growing rapidly is the strain it puts on infrastructure. Part of the stress on infrastructure results in increased traffic, but transportation impact fees can help alleviate this. When new homes are developed, fees will be levied to help bear the burden of building new roads and improving our infrastructure.
B. Escalating property values and the increasing tax burden on our residents. The city must remain conservative in its approach to spending, and we must encourage all local taxing entities to do the same especially with the rapid increase of property values. One way the city can remain conservative in spending is to be prudent in hiring practices. Our city manager has exercised wisdom in this area, and I will continue to encourage that.
C. Continuing to foster a customer-service culture in all city departments. We are already making progress with this, but we still have improvements to make. Our residents and business owners are our customers, and our customers will be treated with the highest level of honor. The city staff has made huge strides in boosting our reputation over the last 18-24 months as we have enhanced our processes in several areas as well as hiring team members with a customer-service mindset. Whether a resident walks into city hall, calls on the phone, or interacts with a staff member in the community, that individual should feel respected and appreciated. We will continue to train our team regarding the importance of customer service and to hire individuals who are committed to cultivating this mindset.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: A. Strong finances. We need to continue to make sure that the council stays committed to sound financial planning. As a steward of our tax dollars, I am committed to making sure that resources are used wisely to take care of our current needs as well as to plan for the future. I voted to approve the current budget, which lowered the tax rate for city residents.
B. Solid infrastructure. I mentioned traffic in a previous question, but beyond issues with traffic, we need to be sure our roads are properly maintained. I support fully funding our Transportation and Public Works department so that more road projects like Old Dicey Road and South Elm Street can be completed faster and under budget. I also support a greater focus on getting potholes filled and fixed quicker and more efficiently.
C. A striking downtown. Downtown Weatherford is the heart of our community, but one thing it lacks is a gathering place. Over the next three years, I’d like to help make this a reality on top of the infrastructure projects that we have already completed and have planned for the future (see the work that has already been done in the southeast quadrant and the current project in the northeast quadrant).
D. A safe place to call home. I am dedicated to making sure our first responders are well taken care with competitive salary packages and the necessary tools to do their jobs most effectively. I also support the construction of our state-of-the-art public safety facility.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I love this community, and long before I decided to run for council, I have been serving here. I will continue to serve regardless of the outcome of this election. Each area that I’ve had the pleasure of being involved with has given me a unique perspective on our community.
Serving on the chamber board has helped me understand that our local businesses are the economic backbone of our community, and we must be a business-friendly city with a customer-service culture.
Serving as a coach in different youth sports programs has helped me understand that our children are the backbone of our future and they need role models to follow to help them make wise decisions.
Serving in my church, with the WinShape Leadership Team, and on the Christian Men’s Fellowship Advisory Board has taught me that our local churches are the spiritual backbone of our community and that we cannot underestimate the importance of supporting churches and faith-based non-profits and encouraging their leaders.
Serving on a city board and now on council, has taught me that our citizens are the backbone of our strong community and that I need to listen closely to the questions, comments, and concerns from our residents. The challenges we face and the opportunities we encounter will help us become a better city if we continue to work and grow together to build A STRONG WEATHERFORD!
