The Weatherford Democrat recently reached out to candidates running in contested races in the May 1 election. Featured below are candidates running for the Weatherford city council Place 4 — Ben Steiner, Kevin Cleveland and Jeanette Langley.
Candidates were given a platform to provide information about themselves and answer questions regarding their priorities, challenges and why they are running for office. Each candidate's response is published in the order their name will appear on the ballot.
———
Name: Ben Steiner
Age: 30
Occupation: Manager – Program Management, Hospital Operations
Education/experience: Master of Healthcare Administration, University of Houston – Clear Lake; Bachelor of Science in Public Affairs, Indiana University
Family: Wife, Olivia; Dog, Duke
QUESTION: Why are you running for office?
ANSWER: “The government is best which governs least.” – Henry David Thoreau
The above quote summarizes my position on why I am running for Place 4 on the Weatherford City Council.
Let’s get back to the basics and enjoy what it means to be a Texan and an American.
Let’s be the catalyst that makes the decisions that shape our community’s future – with less tax, less regulation, and more freedom!
Q: What are the top issues facing the city and how do you hope to remedy them?
A: Infrastructure – Change and growth is headed to Weatherford – that’s irrefutable. We should be driving funds towards long term, sustainable investments in our infrastructure that will continue to allow Weatherford to continue rapidly grow.
Buildings – The city is currently designing a new public safety building that is estimated to cost $14.5M and be approximately 36,800 square feet in size. The building size is 145% larger than the existing and 545% larger than the building that was vacated in 1997. I would strongly urge public officials to build what is truly needed (not wanted); and have a plan for the will-be vacated building once this is built.
A project like this should warrant collaboration across all our tax districts that creates a true public safety building (police, fire, EMS, training programs, etc) – allowing for a larger building to be erected, while taking advantage of cost saving opportunities as a result of economies of scale.
It would be great to see government entities consolidate and eliminate their ever expanding footprint – allowing businesses to utilize the shrinking available real estate in the community.
Regulation/economic development – The city’s municipal code is over seven hundred pages in total and continues to handicap small businesses and property owners. Small businesses have to divert precious resources and money to be in compliance with city code, instead of investing those resources into their core business.
Property owners pay a hefty bill every year for the right to keep their hard-earned property; only to have city dictate what they can and cannot do on their own property.
The municipal code needs thoroughly audited; leaving only the pieces that are “for the protection of the public health, safety and welfare of its citizens” as intended”; instead we have ordinances that directly conflict with state law.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A: Property taxes – Property taxes are skyrocketing and out of control. Our state leaders continue to do nothing but pass legislation riddled with loopholes, and our local tax districts take advantage of it every year – ever wonder why residents can vote to create a tax district, but cannot vote to disband it?
The city has raised property taxes seven of the last eight years, resulting in a net increase of 45.23%. The city’s budget has skyrocketed from $43,909,964 in FY2015-16 to $63,789,352 in FY2020-21; an increase of $20M in six years.
There’s little to no accountability or need for fiscal conservatism when our tax districts are given a blank check every year – paid for by local residents. How many residents can say they’ve enjoyed a 45.23% or greater increase in their salary?
Economic Development - Weatherford is primed for significant growth given the close proximity to the metroplex and the countless companies moving into the area. The city needs to be doing everything in its power to attract businesses, large and small, to our community. The city has already denied or revoted conditional use permits to prospective businesses; something that needs to end immediately.
Fiscal Accountability - The city continues to spend money on vanity projects that have cost taxpayers millions of dollars, including construction of the Heritage Park south lot (~$1M) in the middle of the COVID epidemic when many households were financially impacted.
I’m not opposed to quality of life projects, but the funding needs to come from additional sales tax revenues or through the many grants available for these projects; not via increases in property taxes.
Term Limits – While I greatly appreciate the service of the many members of our boards, I believe refreshing the boards with new-
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: By checking the box next to my name, you are voting for lower taxes, fiscal responsibility, and sensible planning for Weatherford’s social and economic future.
I bring a unique perspective to the city council as I have lived in several different areas across the Midwest and Texas, ranging from small towns to major cities.
My decision-making will be made using facts and figures, not based on feelings.
Every dollar spent and every decision made will be done so in the best interest of the community.
———
Name: Kevin Cleveland
Age: 45
Occupation: I am the owner of three companies. C&S Development Services is a commercial general contracting company that is registered and licensed in 7 states. Paradigm Plumbing is a new commercial plumbing company that specializes in ground up restaurants. Terra Firma Real Estate is a local real estate company that focuses on residential homes in Parker and surrounding counties.
Education/experience: I have been in a leadership role most of my life. Starting and maintaining several businesses has taught me to provide for personnel, balance budgets, needs, and growth while focusing on customer service. Specifically, my background in construction and development has given me a very wide view of how other cities in and around Texas are doing things. Weatherford is unique and should be kept that way. However, it never hurts to learn what is or is not working by watching others.
I currently hold:
- Texas Responsible Master Plumbing License
- Texas Real Estate Sales Agent License
- Private Pilot License
- Alabama Contractors License
- Arizona Contractors License
- Arkansas Contractors License
- Louisiana Contractors License
- New Mexico Contractors License
I have been part of:
- Weatherford Planning and Zoning Commission
- Weatherford Building and Standards (President)
- Weatherford Economic Development Board
- Weatherford City Council
- Weatherford Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program
- Weatherford Citizens Fire Academy
- Liaison for Weatherford Planning and Zoning Commission
- Liaison for Weatherford Historic Preservation Committee
Family: Asking about my family got me looking back at the last interview that you guys did. It also cost me a few hours. I got sidetracked looking at my timeline and photos of my family. It was five years ago, and my four kids had me and my wife Chelsea in running every direction. Fast forward to today, my family has grown and changed. My wife Chelsea still deserves recognition for being my partner that has walked beside me and being the rock that me and my kids all turn to. Three of our four kids have graduated high school and the last one is a senior at Weatherford. Our oldest Anthony is 24. He has brought us two great additions to our family. He and his wife Tori gifted us with our first granddaughter Ainsley about seven months ago. Anthony and Tori both work for Parker County Jail. They bought their first home here in Weatherford last year. Sydney our only daughter is now 20 and has her own apartment here in Weatherford. Our middle son Tristan turned 20 in January. Tristan is currently training with Nation Wide Aviation at Parker County Airport to become a commercial pilot. Andrew 17, will be graduating high school this year and plans to start his goal of becoming an accountant at Weatherford College. My family has changed a lot over the last five years. I am proud of them all. I look forward to what the next five years has in store.
QUESTION: Why are you running for office?
ANSWER: I am running for City Council to serve the community that has put their trust in me. I love this community and want to make sure it grows in a way that protects our heritage, rights, sense of community and future.
Q: What are the top issues facing the city and how do you hope to remedy them? What are your top priorities if elected?
A: Question 2 and 3 are similar so I will answer them together.
• Keeping our identity
• Protecting Downtown
• Keeping infrastructure up with expansion without getting too far out financially
• Maintaining a balance between service and property tax
• Securing our resources for future generations
• Preparing for the Unknowns
The above are issues that we face and will always face. The role of council is to create policies and hire a manager that will lead the community in a direction that reflects the citizen’s vision. This can only be accomplished by being connected to the community. I will always work hard to be accessible. I will hear the concerns of the community and will work to make sure we meet your goals, not mine.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: I am part of a team that is working extremely well for this community. This team is made up of thoughtful citizens, a qualified council, and professional staff. The proof that this team is succeeding is all around us. The last year has brought many unforeseen events that could have brought the unprepared on hard times. While areas all around Weatherford were struggling to keep water on during the freeze, we maintained water. When areas around us are concerned with availability of water, we have begun construction of a water reclamation pipeline that will increase our abundant water supply. While areas around us issue boil restrictions, we are adding infrastructure at our treatment plant to improve the quality of our safe water supply. While communities are defunding police, we are building a new police department. While government agencies are encouraging police departments to be better trained, in a state that has 1900 police agencies we already have 1 of only 172 accredited departments. While many tax entities raised tax rates last year, we lowered ours. This team that the citizens have put together is not just solving problems as they come. We are getting out in front of them. This team is no accident. I was elected by the people to be part of it. I have served the position well and will continue to give it my all.
———
Name: Jeanette Langley
Age: 46
Occupation: Housewife
Education: AAS Business Administration; Personnel Supervision Marketing Human Resources; Provisional Certificate for Preschool from AACS
Experience: Retail, banking, educator, bookkeeper, business owner
QUESTION: Why are you running for office?
ANSWER: I want to be more than just a voice. I want to be a vote. I care about the people of Weatherford.
I like the vision stated on the cities website; “Inspire every person, family, and organization to reach their highest potential.”
Q: What are the top issues facing the city and how do you hope to remedy them?
A: I’m concerned about the number of people affected by the ever increasing taxes, the ordinances stripping us of our rights, and the never ending fees being imposed by the city.
Q: What are your top priorities if elected?
A:Property taxes are the number one issue and concern for many Weatherford residents. People are being taxed right out of their homes. I am not a politician. I will not pretend to understand how a government “operates.” I do know how a budget works and the importance of being fiscally responsible, I will work hard to be a vote for all citizens of Weatherford to ensure our constitution upholds its intention by protecting the minority including social class. Property tax was a means to provide revenue to the municipality and nothing more.
Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?
A: Everything I have learned, experienced, or accomplished has been a tool to prepare me for this position. I am ready to be a vote for freedom. Someone said to me, “Trust me it’s better to have a right than to ask permission.” I believe the role of government is still, “We the People.”
Will you vote with me on May 1, for a unified voice.
Website:jeanettelangley.com
Facebook: Elect Jeanette Langley For City Council
