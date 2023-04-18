A three-way race has emerged to replace outgoing Place 2’s Jeff Robinson, in newcomers Zackary Smith, Robert Gallegos and Kale Rokus.
The Weatherford Democrat sent out Q&A’s to each candidate with questions related to their background, priorities and other topics.
Candidate responses are listed in the order the candidates will appear on the ballot.
Editor’s note: The Weatherford Democrat did not receive responses from Gallegos or Rokus by deadline.
Zackary SmithAge: 33
Occupation: Business Owner @ Buffalo Rental
Family: Married to Brittney Smith (11 years of marriage this year) and have 3 kiddos, Maddie (8), Bear(6), Bo (9 mo)
Relevant experience: Parker County FFA Boy of the year 2008, Chapter FFA President 2 years Azle FFA , District FFA Vice President, Lone Star Farmer degree, Lions Club International-Hereford Vice President, 3 year board position on Deaf Smith Chamber of Commerce, President of Deaf Smith County Chamber of Commerce 2020, Board member of Emis Colorful Future Foundation 5 years, President of Emis Colorful Future Foundation 2020, Appointed by Governor Abbott and confirmed by the State Senate for a Board Position on the Red River Authority of Texas in 2018 (Reappointed and confirmed in 2020, top 20 under 40 Entrepreneurs Award winner at age 29, Weatherford Noon Lions Member, Active Weatherford Chamber of Commerce Member, Azle FFA Alumni Board Member, City of Weatherford Planning and Zoning Board Member, Leadership Weatherford Class of 2023 member, father of 3, husband for 10 years, volunteer for Tarrant Area Food Bank West, local business owner, Bill Wright Elementary Campus Improvement Team member, Weatherford ISD CTE Advisory Board member.
Website, social media page or ways people can find out more about your campaign: Zack Smith for Weatherford City Council Place 2- Facebook Page
1. Why should people vote for you?
As a homeowner, local business owner, a contributing community member, and a father of 3 young Roos, I have a deep interest and investment in the success of this great community. With your vote I will use my previous experiences to help city staff, city volunteers, city council, and the citizens of Weatherford in any way I possibly can. As the City of Weatherford frequently says, #strongcommunity is achieved when we work together. I am a team player and would be blessed to be a part of this already proven team of council members.
2. Transportation is a big concern for residents. What steps do you feel the city should take in maintaining current roadways while accommodating for the influx of new residents?
As most recently displayed around the downtown area, the city has taken action on upgrading road ways, walkways, signage, and signals in high traffic areas. Not to mention the countless hours of maintenance performed on existing roadways by city staff (great work fellas). City leadership has thoroughly investigated traffic studies as we prepare for years to come including a recent and popular study done to mitigate the traffic directly impacting the square, that was respectively deemed unobtainable. Staying mindful that this elected position does not control TXDOT or county roadways, I will work for the taxpayers to assist in any reasonable manner in maintaining safe, passable roadways within the city of Weatherford.
3. The public has expressed a desire for facilities that would serve a wide range of residents, such as a YMCA. With talks underway about a convention center in the near future, what new facilities do you feel are needed? and how would you, as a council member, ensure those needs are met while also maintaining the current amenities?
I have not been a part of the needs assessments conversations up to this point, therefore I would rather not make any assumptions on what is needed or what has been in the works by committees, staff, and council. I will say that I am for the Convention Center conversations and the things it will allow us as a community, I would also not be against the idea of a kids sports park proposal if it was decided by the council to look into it further. In short, I have zero agenda and am all ears for future proposals. I am very impressed with the Parks and Rec Department and the value they provide to the citizens of Weatherford. We receive a lot of bang for our buck when it comes to that team.
4. What would be your top priorities if elected?
• Maintain a low tax rate while being reasonable about taxpayers needs and informed on their desires.
• Work with other leaders in town to maintain a desirable community. (City committees, WISD, law enforcement, Chamber of Commerce, churches, Weatherford College, local business owners, and homeowners all alike)
3. Be an educated and valuable team member for the other council members.
4. Always vote to give WPD and WFD the tools they need to ensure a safe community for our families.
