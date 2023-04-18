Weatherford College Place 4 incumbent Doug Dowd is seeing a challenge from Scott Butler in the May 6 election.
The Weatherford Democrat sent out Q&A’s to each candidate with questions related to their background, priorities and other topics.
Candidate responses are listed in the order the candidates will appear on the ballot.
Doug Dowd
Age: 43
Occupation: Commercial Banking — Plains Capital Bank
Family: Wife — Kristy; Children — Kaden — 17, Isaiah — 15, Emma — 11
Relevant experience: Weatherford College Board of Trustees — Place 4; Past President & current board member of WISD Education Foundation; past president & current board member of Weatherford Noon Lions Club; Treasurer of Weatherford Chamber of Commerce Foundation; board member of Manna Storehouse; past board member of Junior League Basketball; chairman of the Deacon Body at North Side Baptist Church.
Website, social media page or ways people can find out more about your campaign: Facebook — Doug Dowd for Weatherford College Board Place 4
1. How do you feel your previous office experience can help you going forward?
I have served on the Weatherford College Board of Trustees for the past two years. This invaluable experience has allowed me to gain a more thorough understanding of the budgeting process, identify key sources of revenues and expenditures, enrollment trends, and challenges the college faces going forward. Furthermore, I have gained valuable knowledge leading and volunteering in various other organizations in the Parker County community. These include past president and current board member of the Weatherford ISD Education Foundation, past president and current board member of the Weatherford Noon Lions Club, current treasurer of the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce Foundation, current board member of Manna Storehouse, and past board member of Junior League Basketball.
I also attend North Side Baptist Church and currently serve as chairman of the Deacon Body, having previously served as chairman of both the finance and personnel committees. I also previously served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for three years for Parker & Palo Pinto Counties. I have been employed with Plains Capital Bank in Weatherford as a senior vice president – Commercial Loan Officer for the past eight years and have worked in the banking industry for fifteen years.
My work history and volunteer experience, along with a bachelor’s degree in business management and a background in finance, has equipped me with the necessary tools to serve as an effective college board member. This includes having a thorough understanding of the college’s financial statements when developing a balanced budget, as well as the importance of collaboration and working together to carry out the mission and purpose of Weatherford College.
2. Do you feel communication and relationships between the college and the community are good? Why or why not?
Communication and relationships between the college and the community have never been better and are essential to ensure the success of students, both in the classroom, as well as in their future professions. Weatherford College plays an important role in providing an educated workforce to our business community in Parker County, the second fastest growing county in Texas. This starts by understanding the educational needs of our local businesses, as well as the challenges they face in hiring and retaining quality employees. These business partnerships have been strengthened in large part due to the expansion of workforce programs, the growth of critical shortage programs like nursing, and the addition of affordable bachelor’s degrees. In addition, Weatherford College has developed meaningful partnerships with the City of Weatherford, Parker County, Weatherford Chamber of Commerce, East Parker County Chamber of Commerce, and all the local independent school districts. All local ISD’s, in partnership with the college, now offer some level of dual credit learning, which offers a tremendous savings in the students’ pursuit of their higher education goals.
3. Weatherford College has experienced significant growth in its enrollment numbers in previous years. How do you plan to accommodate those students while keeping rates affordable both for students and taxpayers?
Enrollment numbers for colleges and universities, both in Texas and nationwide, were severely impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. Community colleges saw a drop of approximately 9%. This downward trajectory has continued into 2023 for most of the country, however, Weatherford College has reversed that trend and experienced steady growth in enrollment over the last two years. This is due in large part to the affordability of attending Weatherford College, where a student will pay on average three times less than the average cost of attending a four-year university. It is also due to the investments made in our fine arts programs, the expansion of course offerings and degrees, the opportunities afforded by our new Emerging Technologies & Workforce Building, and the quality of our athletic facilities and the success of our teams. Furthermore, the new Vickie & Jerry Durant Hall that is set to open in 2024 will provide additional student housing for our growing student body and will house Honors Program students and athletes.
The Emerging Technologies building and the new Durant Hall have been built with zero taxpayer dollars. In fact, Weatherford College recently paid off its last remaining general obligation bond in 2022 and is no longer collecting property taxes to pay for bond debt. All new construction has been funded through revenue bonds, whereby tuition and fees are the source of revenue to service the debt, while the college has continued to remain one of the most affordable options for a postsecondary education in the state of Texas. Furthermore, Texas Workforce Solutions occupies the second floor of the Emerging Technologies building and pays rent, which helps to offset the required monthly payment. These are the fiscally conservative decisions that have been made over the last several years to lessen the burden on the local taxpayer, while still adhering to our Facilities Master Plan developed in 2021 that addresses long term growth.
4. Why should people vote for you?
I believe the citizens of Parker County should vote for me based on my leadership experience, my extensive financial background that is crucial during the budgeting process, and my desire to advocate for all stakeholders, including students, faculty/staff, and local taxpayers. My relationship with Jesus Christ guides my everyday decisions, serves as the foundation of how I treat others, and reminds me to always serve with humility. In addition, Weatherford College needs sensible, levelheaded board members who are willing to ask the difficult questions, respect the opinions of other board members, and who desire to work together to meet the challenges of a rapidly growing community college. Experience matters, both professionally and in other volunteer roles, and the knowledge, skills and trust I have gained through those experiences are instrumental when serving as a trustee.
Scott Butler
Age: 33
Occupation: Retired Marine
Family: Melissa Whiteman Butler and our 2 daughters, Riley and Hadley
Relevant experience: Meritoriously promoted to Corporal at 18 years old, Economics Degree (TCU), Masters in Public Administration (in-progress, Tarleton), policy intern in Washington, D.C.
Website, social media page or ways people can find out more about your campaign: Facebook.com/Butler4WCBoard
1. How do you feel being “new” to the board can help you going forward?
Being “new” gives me the opportunity to provide fresh ideas and energy to further the goals to provide the best opportunities for students and our community. Bridging experience with new ideas can move us forward as our county continues to grow. The landscape of student needs are changing, so being new can be an asset coupled with the vast experience of current board members. A combination of our ideas will be beneficial to achieving these goals.
2. Do you feel communication and relationships between the college and the community are good? Why or why not?
There is room for growth in these areas. Board members represent the community at Weatherford College, and as such should have open dialogue with all community members for why decisions are made. Governance requires transparency and sincerity in all matters to continue the trust and investment made by the community.
3. Weatherford College has experienced significant growth in its enrollment numbers in previous years. How do you plan to accommodate those students while keeping rates affordable both for students and taxpayers?
Smart budgeting and strategic planning for our future, beginning with areas of greatest need.
Sustaining our increasing enrollment by providing resources and programs that target the needs of Parker County’s different communities and workforce. We must nurture the growth of our community and be part of the solution. Texas Workforce Solutions projects the population in Parker County to increase by over 16% by 2026 and 51% of our community does not hold a degree so it is imperative we offer affordable education. We must be conservative in our spending and be efficient to provide what is best for our community.
4. Why should people vote for you?
The Marine Corps taught me to have the courage, integrity, and grit to make the tough decisions. As a young section leader in charge of 12 Marines conducting combat operations in Afghanistan, I understand the importance our actions have on others. As an active community member and graduate from Weatherford College, I understand the critical role the college plays in our community. The students, employees, and our community matter to me. Public office is a public trust that requires the highest integrity and I promise to uphold the standards required of Place 4. Together we can bring positive change and bridge the college and community.
