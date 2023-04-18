Weatherford ISD Place 6’s Toby Taylor is facing a challenge from newcomer Nolan Waters.
The Weatherford Democrat sent out Q&A’s to each candidate with questions related to their background, priorities and other topics.
Candidate responses are listed in the order the candidates will appear on the ballot.
Nolan Waters
Age: 36
Occupation: Investor
Family: My wife of 15 years, Heather Waters, and our three sons, Matthew, Noah, and Elijah.
Relevant experience: I have not worked in education before, except in the Army where I taught medics. But my work in the military and EMS has given me skills in emergency response and crisis management. My experience as an investor has taught me strategic planning, risk management, and financial analysis.
Website, social media pages, or ways people can find out more about your campaign: www.electnolanwaters.org, you can find my campaign Facebook on my website.
1. What are your top priorities if elected?
First, the safety of our community’s children will always be my main priority. Second, I want to make sure our teachers have the support and the resources they need to provide high-quality education for our students. Third, I want to improve communication between the leaders of our district and our community, so that they have a voice in decision-making. Last, ensure that our district finances are managed responsibly so that we can give the best education possible to our students.
2. As schools continue to deal with the threat of an active shooter situation or other serious incidents, how safe do you feel the district is now for its students?
Understandably, parents are concerned about the issue of violence. This is something I think about having three children in the district. But, I would not send my boys to school if I did not know that the district was doing everything possible to keep them safe.
A potential solution to reduce violence in schools is to invest more in support for our kids. Creating a positive school culture, promoting conflict resolution skills, and providing resources for students who may be struggling can also help prevent violence.
It’s also important that the district adopts solid security practices and maintains a relationship with local law enforcement to ensure things are in place to support rapid communication and response to an active shooter.
3. What are your ideas, both long- and short-term, to address the projected increases in enrollment in the coming years?
Short term, we could reconfigure classrooms, hire more staff or implement a staggered schedule to accommodate larger numbers of students. These could help WISD manage the immediate impact of increased enrollment but may not be cost-effective in the long run.
Long term, we would have to expand our current facilities or look to a technological solution such as hybrid learning to offer more flexibility with classroom space and teacher-student ratios.
4. Why should people vote for you?
My kids go to these schools and what is important to me is that they and their classmates get the best education we can give them. I want to make sure that happens.
Toby Taylor
Age: 52
Occupation: Small business owner of AlphaGraphics. Our website is us607.alphagraphics.com or you can call 817-727-8939. We can help you with your print, sign and design needs.
Family: Will be married 30 years in May and have two kids attending WHS.
Relevant experience: Currently serving as Trustee for WISD Place 6.
Website, social media pages, or ways people can find out more about your campaign: Can email questions to wheelin4roos@gmail.com or view my “Re-Elect Toby Taylor for WISD School Board” campaign page on Facebook at “wheelin4roos.”
1. What are your top priorities if elected?
Continuing the growth of our GRIT Pathways in Technology Early College High School. Focusing on expansion of our CTE offerings within WISD while also offering more choices in middle schools. Finding additional avenues for promoting business partnerships for WISD resulting in tax savings for our taxpayers. Advocating for ALL students, because every student has unique needs. Supporting the equipping and empowering of our educators while also looking for unique ways to increase employee pay to promote recruitment and retention of our greatest assets. Increasing parent and community involvement during my work with our Ambassador program to let the community know about the great things happening within WISD.
2. As schools continue to deal with the threat of an active shooter situation or other serious incidents, how safe do you feel the district is now for its students?
I feel that the safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority. Our goal is to maintain a balance between a welcoming atmosphere for students, parents and the community while providing the safest environment for our students and staff.
WISD is one of the leaders in the state in safety and security. We were one of the first districts in the state to adopt the Guardian Program. WISD has always had an incredible partnership with the cty of Weatherford’s Police Department and we have police officers on all of our secondary campuses every day. In addition, we have Campus Security Officers at every elementary who are trained and certified as School Marshalls. WISD is the largest school district in the state to have both the Guardian and School Marshall Program. In addition, our community supported a bond in 2015 that included over $7 million in safety and security upgrades from secure entries, extensive camera systems, keyless entry systems, and multiple layers of other security.
3. What are your ideas, both long- and short-term, to address the projected increases in enrollment in the coming years?
During my tenure on the Board, we have created a long-term facility plan to address increases in growth and improve current facilities. Our priority right now is to maximize our existing spaces (like putting the GRIT program at the 9th grade center), monitoring the enrollment growth and continuing with our debt reduction strategy of paying off debt early. We believe when the time comes, we will be able to show that we have done everything possible to be efficient prior to asking our community to support a bond election.
4. Why should people vote for you?
I am like many of you. I’m a parent, property owner, businessperson and taxpayer. I am actively involved in the community and responsive to the needs of my constituents. Meeting the needs of our students and community is my primary goal and my education and experience have prepared me to be a responsible steward of public funds and assets. If you too value a high-quality education for students and responsible stewardship of school funding, then I hope you will cast your vote for my re-election on May 6th.
