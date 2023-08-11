Messiah Lutheran Church of Weatherford will celebrate its 20th anniversary next month with a special celebration worship service on Sept. 10.
Beginning in 1999, Messiah was a mission congregation before its official organization in 2003.
“At Messiah, we understand ourselves as a community of acceptance, hope, and welcome, living God’s grace,” said the Rev. Franz Schemmel, pastor. “We seek to live out the inclusive love the God has for everything and everyone in this world. I am deeply grateful that for more than 20 years the Holy Spirit has helped us carry out this mission from Christ.”
The anniversary worship celebration, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. will include the Rev. Kris Totzke, the bishop’s associate for Leadership Formation and Congregational Care. She will bring greetings from the Northern Texas — Northern Louisiana Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
“We want to extend an open invitation to everyone in our community,” Messiah President Gladys Spaulding said. “Whether you’ve been with us from the start, have joined us along the way, or even if you’ve never set foot in our church before, we want you to be part of this special occasion.”
Since its founding, Messiah Lutheran Church has made significant contributions to the Weatherford community, including outreach programs that support local schools, food and clothing drives for those in need, and various programs aimed at supporting the youth, elderly, and underprivileged members of the community. In addition, Messiah has been a global partner for the Lutheran church in Sierra Leone, West Africa.
“This anniversary is not just about our past. It’s about looking forward to what we can still accomplish together,” Schemmel said. “We stand ready to grow our mission, reaching out to even more people in our community and beyond, spreading God’s love and grace.”
For more details about the 20th anniversary celebration events, visit www.messiahmission.org.
