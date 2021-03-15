Millsap ISD was recently recognized as one of the best in the nation for its implementation of ClassLink, an application that streamlines the sign-on process.
The school district earned Best Small District Implementation at the CLON2021 ClassLink virtual conference in late February.
“The Millsap school district is an excellent example of a district with vision and determination and this is because of their excellent team, led by a great tech leader, John Briese,” Bevin Subocz, ClassLink director of engagement for northeast region, said. “John was able to alleviate issues quickly if they came up and kept a positive outlook. He wanted to make the experience for students and teachers the best it could be and that vision and determination made their implementation incredibly successful.”
Millsap was the lone small district in the nation to receive recognition, with an ISD in Michigan earning the large district award.
“Parent feedback from the spring showed that we needed to streamline student accounts and passwords, and as a result we partnered with ClassLink for our single sign-on solution,” Millsap ISD Superintendent Deann Lee said. “We were awarded during a virtual ceremony and received an absolutely beautiful award.”
The recognition came as a pleasant surprise to Briese, Millsap ISD’s director of technology, who said he’s been working with ClassLink regularly since the school district signed up for the application last summer.
“We signed up with [ClassLink] after our spring semester last year. It’s very popular among school districts and there are a lot in our area and nationwide that use it for a single sign-on solution,” he said.
The district sought feedback from teachers and parents, including on remote learning and ways they could improve. Parents were happy with the work teachers had done, but the biggest issue was the amount of usernames and passwords to remember for various applications.
“One parent — she had three or four kids — told us her refrigerator was covered with sticky notes with usernames and passwords of all of the tools they were using in all of their classes,” Briese said. “That really pushed us to look for a single sign-on solution.”
Through ClassLink, Millsap ISD’s technology department is able to combine the accounts it manages — digital textbooks, students’ Google accounts, Canvas, for example — onto a single teacher or student account where all the tools are available in one place.
“It really increases our efficiency because it doesn’t take time away trying to remember all these usernames and passwords,” Briese said. “And any account we don’t manage, kids and teachers have the options to add those as well.
“It’s all right there, available, quick and easy.”
The district still goes through its cybersecurity processes, and accounts can be easily changed or disabled through the ClassLink application. It also automatically syncs with Millsap ISD’s system every hour.
“So if we get a new student that enrolls at 8:15 a.m., since it syncs every hour, that student has an account by 9 a.m.,” Briese said. “It really keeps us on track so kids aren’t getting behind and having to wait to access their materials.”
On the security side, accounts can be disabled or deleted easily if a student withdraws or a staff member leaves.
“That account is automatically disabled at the top of the hour once that change is made,” Briese said. “So we don’t have random accounts floating around out there that hackers can get ahold of.”
So far, the feedback has been very positive from teachers and parents alike, he said.
“I’ve heard from a few parents how much easier it is, and teachers talk about how great it is because they used to have six or seven different passwords for the core tools they use,” Briese said. “Now, they just have to have the one.”
