A Millsap man was arrested Wednesday, April 7, in connection with an animal cruelty investigation.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said a concerned citizen contacted the sheriff’s office seeking a welfare check of a severely injured dog in the 1300 block of Wilson Bend Road on March 17.
Sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers arrived on scene and discovered a mixed-breed brown and white dog at the residence that was bleeding from a broken arrow which was impaled through its left side.
The dog was immediately taken to a local veterinarian for medical treatment.
Sheriff’s deputies made contact at the home with Dakota Shane Dearman, 24, who told deputies the incident took place two days prior at 3 a.m. Dearman said the dog was barking, which frustrated Dearman, according to a release from the PCSO.
Dearman also reported he used a bow and arrow and shot in the direction of the dog, then heard the dog yelp. He further stated he tried to find the dog that morning but was unsuccessful. Dearman added he found the dog injured the following day, but did not provide medical assistance and did not approach it, leaving it injured in a neighbor’s yard.
Sheriff’s investigators obtained a warrant for Dearman, who was arrested Wednesday on a third-degree felony charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals. He was released earlier Wednesday on a $15,000 bond.
Authier said it is unknown if the dog will recover fully.
“We are grateful for the concerned neighbor who contacted our agency regarding this dog,” he said. “This case will be forwarded to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office, seeking prosecution. My office is relentless in its investigation of animal cruelty cases and will seek justice to the fullest extent of the law.”
