MINERAL WELLS — Mineral Wells council members Tuesday authorized a resolution to allow for firearm discharge on the property of Holiday Hills Golf Course after receiving word that feral hogs are gathering after dark and damaging the property.
"The City Council has investigated and determined that it is in the best interests of the citizens of Mineral Wells to provide written consent for the discharge of firearms on the property to remove feral hogs for a period of 30 days in order to prevent further damage and destruction and potential injuries from the feral hogs," according to the resolution. "The City Council of the City of Mineral Wells, Texas hereby provides written consent for the discharge of firearms on the property located at 4801 Highway 180 E., Mineral Wells, Texas 76067 (Holiday Hills Golf Course) to remove feral hogs for a period of thirty (30) days from the effective date of this resolution in order to prevent further damage and destruction and potential injuries from the feral hogs. Section 2."
Read the full resolution here.
