Mineral Wells ISD announced that it's varsity and JV football games would be canceled this week after several Rams players tested positive for COVID-19.
"We received word last night of three positive COVID-19 tests among Rams JV and varsity football players," according to a statement from the district. "This brings the total number of lab-confirmed positive Rams football players to four."
Since there are no known cases currently on the freshman team, that game will still take place as scheduled.
"We will do contact tracing today to identify individuals who have been in close contact with infected students," according to the district. "We will deep clean the field house, weight room, and athletic locker rooms today and will re-evaluate things this weekend regarding next week’s football activities."
