MINERAL WELLS — A 29-year-old Mineral Wells man has been taken into custody on two charges of indecency with a child - sexual contact after police received an outcry report from a woman regarding incidents of inappropriate contact between a family member and one of her children.
On Nov. 23, Mineral Wells Police received a call where the caller described the contact with the female child, age 10, was of a sexual nature and the mother expressed concern for their safety, according to MWPD.
Officers responded and began an investigation. The mother and child were taken to the Children’s Alliance Center for Palo Pinto County, where a forensic interview was conducted with the child. From that interview, detectives learned of a prolonged series of indecent acts performed on the child by the family member. These incidents had occurred over a two-to-three year period of time prior to the outcry. It was also discovered that a second female child victim, age 11, a cousin to the initial victim, had similar interactions with the family member suspect, identified as Donald Langley.
Investigators then made contact with the second victim’s mother and a forensic interview with that child was conducted at the Alliance Center. Both victims gave similar accounts of the suspect’s actions, including his explicit grooming activities, and the sexual conduct each child had experienced while in the suspect’s presence or care.
As the investigation continued, both victims were examined at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. Following their independent sexual assault medical forensic exams, the results for both victims were reviewed and found to be consistent with regard to the suspect’s sexually indecent acts and sexual contact the suspect had performed on the child victims.
Investigators attempted to locate Langley after a warrant was issued for his arrest, but found he had gone into hiding and were informed he had possibly left the area.
On Feb. 2, a Mineral Wells Police officer initiated a routine traffic stop of a vehicle that had run a stop sign at 700 SE MLK Jr. St. While explaining the reason for the traffic stop with the driver of the vehicle, the officer observed the front seat passenger appeared nervous and the officer thought he recognized this subject. When asked for his name and identification, the passenger stated his name was “Donald Langley”. The officer ran a warrant check on Langley and confirmed the felony warrant on the charges, listed above. Langley was arrested without incident and transported to the Palo Pinto County Jail, where he was booked in on the charges. His bonds are currently set at $100,000 each.
