Mineral Wells Police Officer Israel Demitruis Gonzales, 49, was arrested by the Texas Rangers Monday on sex crime charges involving a female inmate, according to the MWPD.
“The investigation is ongoing,” MWPD Chief Dean Sullivan said in an email to the Weatherford Democrat.
Gonzales, who has been with the MWPD since February of 2014, was arrested on charges of violations of the civil rights of a person in custody, improper sexual activity with a person in custody or supervision and sexual assault, according to a release from MWPD. Sullivan said Gonzales was assigned to patrol operation.
“Gonzales’ arrest followed an investigation by the Texas Rangers in response to an outcry made by an inmate at the Palo Pinto County Jail,” according to MWPD. “Gonzales’ employment at the department has been terminated.”
Sullivan confirmed that the inmate was a female.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Richard Hunter the investigation was done by request of MWPD and as a result, Gonzales was arrested and booked into the Palo Pinto County Jail.
“The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is currently available,” Hunter said.
Gonzales is being held in the jail on a combined bond of $225,000.
