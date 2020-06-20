Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of June 13-June 18 Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JUNE 13
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 9:48 a.m. Physical altercation at local hotel resulted in the arrest of a female wanted on warrant charges.
• WRECK - 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:46 p.m.
• WRECK - 500 block of SW 5th Ave., 12:42 p.m.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - 200 block of County Club Parkway, 2:02 p.m. Female reported of sexual assault by family member.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 600 block of NW 8th St., 3:58 p.m. Female’s ex-husband damaged the vehicle and stole items out of the vehicle.
• FRAUD - 300 block of NW 3rd St., 5:23 p.m. Unauthorized charges made on a male subject’s debit card.
• HARASSMENT - 1800 block of Lamar St., 8:25 p.m. Subject is being harassed via text messages.
• THEFT - 1800 block of Lamar St., 9:53 p.m. Female reported her phone stolen from table in front yard.
JUNE 14
• ASSAULT - 2000 block of Sharon Drive, 12:15 a.m. Female was assaulted by another female.
• THEFT - 100 block of FM 1821, 2:18 a.m. Clothing stolen from a motel laundry room.
• BURGLARY IN PROGRESS - 900 block of FM 1821, 8:32 a.m. Information report of possible burglary/trespassing.
• WRECK - 100 block of S. Oak Ave., 9:14 a.m.
• THEFT - 1900 block of SE 1st St., 4:58 p.m. Subject has his wallet taken from him.
• WRECK - 1500 block of SW 10th St., 8:44 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 2400 block of NE 6th St., 9:36 a.m. Marijuana found at residence.
• INFORMATION - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 11:32 p.m. Female checked into hospital with severe head injury but would not advise hospital staff how it occurred.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 900 block of SW 21st St., 10:44 p.m. Male subject was arrested for criminal trespass.
• WELFARE CHECK - 400 block of SW 15th Ave., 11:19 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
JUNE 15
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 11:21 a.m. Minor damage to vehicles. Insurance confirmed on both. Parties exchanged information, no report needed.
• WANTED PERSON - 600 block of SW 10th St., 11:19 a.m. Warrant arrest left to two males also being charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 12:01 p.m. Male subject is harassing another male.
• WELFARE CHECK - 700 block of W. Hubbard St., 11:41 a.m. Female caused a disturbance at a restaurant.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 3:56 p.m. Verbal dispute between husband and wife.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:33 p.m. Knife taken on scene from vehicle search.
• ANIMAL BITE - 1300 block of SW 12th Ave., 9:22 p.m. Male was bitted by dog.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 11:24 p.m. Subject was arrested for public intoxication.
JUNE 16
• INFORMATION - 1900 block of SE 1st St., 7:52 a.m. Employee reported trash thrown all over parking lot.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 400 block of SE 25th Ave., 8:34 a.m. Found property at a local business.
• BURGLARY - 7700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:08 a.m. Two storage unites had been broken into during the night.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 11:03 a.m. Female reported multiple people harassing her.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 100 block of Washington Ave., 12:30 p.m. A vehicle was red-tagged at owner’s request.
• BURGLARY - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 1:02 p.m. Building was burglarized and all electrical wire stolen.
• HARASSMENT - 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 5:14 p.m. Female reported ex-boyfriend is harassing her.
• INFORMATION - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 5:39 p.m. Female stated she was threatened by another female.
• THEFT - 500 block of Brazos Drive, 7:55 p.m. A male reported his mother’s purse had been stolen.
• INFORMATION - 1300 block of SW 5th Ave., 7:36 p.m. Female reported possible homeless camp in the backyard of a vacant residence.
JUNE 17
• WELFARE CHECK - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 12:15 a.m. Female arrested for public intoxication after being found lying next to the roadway.
• THREATS - 1800 block of U.S. Highway 180, 5:43 a.m. Female reportedly assaulted by another female.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 1000 block of SE 17th St., 1:02 p.m. Vehicle red-tagged.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SW Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 6:51 p.m. Male arrested during traffic stop for illegal narcotics.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 7:19 p.m. A female reported her vehicle was taken by an acquaintance without her permission.
• WRECK - Holly Hill Road and W U.S. Highway 180, 7:38 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 4100 block of NE 4th St., 11 p.m.
JUNE 18
• THREATS - 400 block of NW 8th St., 12:15 a.m. Male subject struck in the head with a liquor bottle.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2400 block of SW 8th Ave., 4:52 a.m. Male arrested on traffic stop for reckless driving and possession of counterfeit currency.
• BURGLARY - 400 block of Shady Oak Circle, 8:44 a.m. Two vehicles were burglarized at residence.
• WRECK - 3100 block of NE 2nd St., 10:45 a.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1800 block of SE 19th St., 11:16 a.m. Female subject was placed under arrest for assault family violence.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 800 block of SE 8th St., 2:25 p.m. Verbal dispute between mother and son.
• THREATS - 1500 block of SW 2nd Ave., 4:27 p.m. Female worried about getting beat up.
• WARRANTS - 1600 block of SW 5th Ave., 8:05 p.m. Male subject arrested for warrants.
• INDECENT EXPOSURE - 1000 block of SE 19th St., 8:47 p.m. Male subject exposed himself to neighbors and children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.