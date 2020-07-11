Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of July 7-July 10, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JULY 7
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 400 block of SE 17th St., 12:37 a.m. Male juvenile got into verbal altercation with mother.
• BURGLARY - 2600 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:05 a.m. Burglary of a business occurred overnight.
• HIT AND RUN - 600 block of FM 1821, 9:05 a.m. Vehicle struck in the Walmart parking lot.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:33 a.m. Merchandise stolen from Walmart.
• WRECK - 4000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:30 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 12;38 p.m. Incident number automatically generated. No report.
• MISSING PERSON - 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:33 a.m.
• ATTEMPTED SUICIDE - 1500 block of SE 19th Ave., 2:23 p.m. Information only.
• WELFARE CHECK - 200 block of NE 27th St., 4:17 p.m. Two-year-old found and returned to mother.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 2000 block of SW 2nd Ave., 6:58 p.m. A pipe was found on the side of the road.
• THREATS - 1300 block of SE 2nd St., 6:35 p.m. Male verbally threatened to assault another male.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 11:01 p.m. Traffic stop resulted in male being arrested on warrant out of Comanche County for driving while license invalid.
JULY 8
• STOLEN VEHICLE - 300 block of Country Club, 11:34 a.m. Vehicle stolen and recovered.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd, 11:43 a.m. Male criminally trespassing on property.
• ASSAULT - 3600 block of E U.S. Highway 180, 3:13 p.m. Male assaulted outside of Chili’s.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:37 p.m. Subjects reported fighting inside motel room.
• THEFT - 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:03 p.m. Firearm stolen from the business.
• THEFT - 1600 block of SE Park Road, 3:32 p.m. Bicycle stolen from property.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1400 block of SE 15th St. 6:52 p.m. Assault family violence.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:01 p.m. Male reportedly assaulted a female outside a business.
JULY 9
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of W. Hubbard St., 12:15 a.m. Traffic stop led to the arrest of driver for possession of narcotics and tampering with evidence.
• WRECK - 2200 block of N. Oak Ave., 8:26 a.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 500 block of SW 18th St., 7:30 a.m. Male arrested for narcotics.
• THEFT - 1000 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 10:20 a.m. Missing packages off front porch.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of SE 19th St., 11:38 a.m. Female witness an assault and male subject gain entry without permission.
• WRECK - 200 block of N. Oak Ave., 1:27 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of FM 1821, 10:43 p.m. Female assaulted by male.
JULY 10
• HIT AND RUN - 1600 block of SE 18th St., 11:12 a.m. Vehicle was damaged.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 1:21 p.m. Hit and run.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 900 block of SE 2nd St., 1:55 p.m. Male arrested during traffic stop for illegal narcotics.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 2:05 p.m. Wrong plates found on a traffic stop.
• THEFT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 12:39 p.m. Male stole television from motel room.
• INFORMATION - 1800 block of SE 22nd Ave., 3:16 p.m. Scam turned into locating narcotics.
• GUN SHOTS - 100 block of NW 25th St., 4:55 p.m. Shots fired call led to finding casings in the roadway.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2100 block of SE 17th Ave., 7:18 p.m. Information report.
• THEFT - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 8:32 p.m. Male fell victim to scam.
