Mineral Wells Police Officer Israel Demitruis Gonzales, 49, was arrested by the Texas Rangers Monday on sex crime charges involving a female inmate, according to the MWPD.
“The investigation is ongoing,” MWPD Chief Dean Sullivan said in an email to the Weatherford Democrat.
Gonzales, who has been with the MWPD since February of 2014, was arrested on charges of violations of the civil rights of a person in custody, improper sexual activity with a person in custody or supervision and sexual assault, according to a release from MWPD. Sullivan said Gonzales was assigned to patrol operation.
“Gonzales’ arrest followed an investigation by the Texas Rangers in response to an outcry made by an inmate at the Palo Pinto County Jail,” according to MWPD. “Gonzales’ employment at the department has been terminated.”
Sullivan confirmed that the inmate was a female.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Richard Hunter the investigation was done by request of MWPD and as a result, Gonzales was arrested and booked into the Palo Pinto County Jail.
“The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is currently available,” Hunter said.
Gonzales was being held on a combined bond of $225,000, but bonded out Tuesday.
Palo Pinto District Attorney Kriste Burnett said the investigating agency, Texas Rangers, must complete their investigation and compile reports and evidence before filing the case into her office.
“Anytime you deal with a charge such as sexual assault, there is normally physical evidence which myst be forensically analyzed by the DPS Crime Lab. DNA analysis takes many months (oftentimes 6-12 months or more) to complete,” Burnett said. “In addition, there is often forensic analysis to be done on digital evidence, which can also take several months. My office usually will not take any action on a case until all forensic testing is complete.
“In the meantime, as long as Gonzales is out on bond he will be supervised by the Palo Pinto County CS&D bond supervision officer on the bond conditions imposed by the magistrate.”
