MINERAL WELLS — Teachers and other staff will portray students on Friday in a drill to test evacuation procedures at Mineral Wells ISD in response to an emergency.
The test will occur around 1:30 p.m., and residents who spot school buses being escorted from Lamar Elementary to the high school need to know nothing is amiss, Superintendent John Kuhn said.
“We want to make sure the public is aware of this drill,” Kuhn said. “There will be MWISD buses moving through town with a police escort, and we don’t want to startle anyone.”
No students, who are not in school on Fridays, will be involved.
Rather, staff members from Houston and Travis elementary schools and the junior high have been told to report to Lamar Elementary at 1:30 p.m. These will be “pretend students,” who will board buses in response to a scripted explosion of a home across the street caused by a natural gas leak.
Staff at Lamar will load their actors onto buses, which will head to Mineral Wells High School. There, high school and Lamar staff will match ‘students’ with other adult staff portraying specific parents.
“The goal of this drill is to give ISD and PD personnel the opportunity to practice an evacuation and relocation,” Kuhn said. “This entails everything from dispatch and escort on the PD side, and on the ISD side it entails getting buses to the campus, getting students and staff loaded, moved and unloaded, then getting them placed somewhere safe before reuniting them with parents.
“Lots of people will have the opportunity to practice and see how this operation unfolds. There are lots of details that you may not think about until you actually conduct a drill and see all the moving parts happening in real time.”
Kuhn expressed gratitude to the city’s police and fire/EMS departments for sharing the district’s mission.
“Our goal is to be the safest school district we can possibly be,” he said. “We appreciate the participation of MWPD as well as the Mineral Wells Fire Department in our regular safety drills.”
