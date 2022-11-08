MINERAL WELLS — The public is invited to help the Rams celebrate Veterans Day and honor all who serve at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10.
The Thursday program, a day before the holiday to accommodate the new four-day school week, is set for Ram Stadium. The rain location in the high school gym.
Organizers recommend arriving by 10:30 a.m.
Master of Ceremonies will be City Councilman, and Sons of the Legion member, Brian Shoemaker.
This year’s keynote speaker will be 2002 Mineral Wells High School alum U.S. Air Force Reserve Major Joe Biles.
Having served 11 years active duty, including in 41 combat sorties as a master navigator in Middle East conflicts, Biles’ service is based from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. But he lives in Abilene, where he teaches international relations at Abilene Christian University and studies toward ordination as an Episcopal priest.
This will be the 40th Veterans Day program produced by American Legion Post 75 and Mineral Wells ISD. The team is supported by the American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the Legion and Legion Riders.
A Gold Star father whose twin sons enlisted in the wake of the 911 attacks will bring his story of family sacrifice during a community address at Weatherford College on Thursday.
The college’s Veterans Day program, one day before the day set aside to commemorate America’s fighters, will start at noon in the Kramer Flag Plaza outside the school’s Academic Building.
The public is invited.
Tim Goski lost Chris and Mike to traumas the twins experienced off the battlefield.
The men deployed multiple times during 11 years — Chris in Special Operations with the Marines, Mike in the Army’s Green Berets.
According to an announcement from the college, Christ took his own life on June 10, 2012. Mike died four years later of a drug overdose.
Thursday’s program will include traditional bagpipe music by Doug Jefferson and Hunter Burt, along with songs from the Weatherford College Jazz Orchestra.
