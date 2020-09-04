Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 1-4, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
SEPT. 1
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 6000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:35 a.m. At least 11 storage units were broken into.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of SW 3rd Ave., 11:13 a.m. Unfounded claims made of threats and public intoxication.
• THEFT - 1300 block of SE 1st St., 11:20 a.m. Male subject purchased items with fake identification.
• THEFT - 2400 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:38 p.m. Tools taken from burglarized TxDOT work truck.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:14 p.m.
• THEFT - 100 block of SE 19th St., 8:17 p.m. Wallet reported stolen by family member.
• WRECK - E. U.S. Highway 180 & SE 25th Ave., 8:54 p.m.
• ASSAULT - 1300 block of SE 2nd St., 10:12 p.m.
• HARASSMENT - 3200 block of NE 2nd St., 10:39 p.m. Male stated another male is harassing him.
SEPT. 2
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 7:43 a.m. Officer assisted homeless person in finding housing in women’s shelter.
• WRECK - 300 block of SE 15th Ave., 11:39 a.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 200 block of SW 5th St., 11:58 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of SE 19th St., 11:08 a.m. Female claims another female stole prescription drugs from her residence.
• WRECK - 400 block of SW 5th St., 2:15 p.m.
• THEFT - 100 block of FM 1821, 12:06 p.m. Phone stolen from business.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 400 block of NW 2nd St., 2:25 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 9:47 p.m. Information report regarding possible couple problems.
• SHOPLIFTING - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 11:08 p.m. Male reportedly stole items from a convenience store.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2300 block of SW 4th Ave., 10:29 p.m. Domestic disturbance between a couple.
SEPT. 3
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 1:22 a.m. Male arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• WRECK - 1000 block of SW 1st St., 6:22 a.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1200 block of SE 3rd St., 11:50 a.m. Male and female issued trespass warnings from residence.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:48 p.m. Male subject reported to have stolen items from Walmart.
• ANIMAL AT LARGE - 1500 block of NW 4th Ave., 3:05 p.m. Four dogs attacked complainant’s dog. Dog had minor injury.
• BURGLARY - 2100 block of NW 3rd Ave., 6:51 p.m. Property owner reports male and female subjects trespassing.
SEPT. 4
• WRECK - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 1:11 a.m.
• DRIVING RECKLESS - 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:06 a.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of SE 12th Ave., 4:18 a.m. Male arrested for DWI.
• THEFT - 500 block of Grant Road, 10:28 a.m. Contract workers used fire hydrant to gain access to water without notifying city of using a meter.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of NE 7th Ave., 11:07 a.m. Female reported her truck had been vandalized.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:24 p.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:27 p.m.
• CITIZEN ASSIST - 1000 block of SE 20th St., 6:42 p.m. Concern expressed about young girls using cellphones to contact unknown persons. No offense, information only.
• THEFT - 1800 block of N. Oak Ave., 7:15 p.m. Political signs stolen from yard.
• FOLLOW-UP - 500 block of NW 14th St., 4:23 p.m. Four dogs declared dangerous.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 700 block of SE 14th St., 11:08 p.m. Male subject reports an assault.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 31-Sept. 3, 2020.
AUG. 31
• THEFT - 1000 block of W. Park Ave., 10:05 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect removed five lights from the side of his trailer parked on West Park Street.
• FRAUD - 500 block of W. Lake Drive, 3:10 p.m. Man reported an unknown suspect had used identifying information to get a loan of $1,345.96.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of BB Fielder Road, 7:28 p.m. Usable amount of marijuana located inside the vehicle. Driver and passenger claimed possession, and both were arrested.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 12:14 p.m. Female said she discovered a fraudulent charge on a credit card account she manages.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of Chimney Rock Drive, 8:15 p.m. Man found to be beating on the door of a residence he did not live at, and was intoxicated to a point he was a danger to himself and/or others.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 12:45 a.m. Man found to be asleep in a vehicle. Trace amounts of heroin located in the car and the suspect admitted to eating a small amount. LifeCare was called and suspect transported to hospital.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:02 a.m. Woman said she had been struck in the mouth by a relative, and a male was arrested as the offending party.
• FOUND PROPERTY - Weatherford city limits, 2:20 p.m. City employee turned in a wallet that had been found on a city street.
SEPT. 1
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - Weatherford city limits, 9:33 a.m. A 15-year-old female and 61-year-old female were contacted and found to be part of an active CPS investigation.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1800 block of S. Main St., 9:50 a.m. Passenger found to have active warrants out of New Mexico for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
• MISSING PERSON - Weatherford city limits, 1 p.m. Woman said she discovered her 17-year-old granddaughter has been missing for about a week and she was very worried.
SEPT. 2
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 11:12 p.m. Fifteen-year-old female was found to have assaulted a 75-year-old family member.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:39 p.m. Woman reported fraudulent use of identifying information.
• THREATS - Weatherford city limits, 5 p.m. Complainant, a 12-year-old boy, reported he had been threatened by another 12-year-old over social media.
• WRECK - 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 9:19 p.m. Vehicle found off roadway with significant damage. Driver found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 4:35 p.m. Employee reported a female had concealed merchandise to commit a theft. Female was observed exiting the building and found to be in possession of stolen property and contraband.
SEPT. 3
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - Weatherford city limits. 2:20 p.m. Complainant reported an unknown individual cut the catalytic converter off the undercarriage of his vehicle between Sept. 1 and Sept. 2.
• THEFT - 800 block of S. Main St., 2:04 p.m. Woman wished to report a lost gold ring with row rows of diamonds, valued at $700.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 600 block of Mill St., 3:48 p.m. Two occupants of a vehicle were found in possession of drug paraphernalia and issued citations.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:08 p.m. Woman made concerning statements and was found to be a danger to herself and others, and transported to a medical facility.
