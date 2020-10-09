Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 5-9, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
OCT. 5
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of NE 27th Ave., 12:50 a.m. Male arrested for DWI.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 600 block of Harvey Road, 2:06 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of NW 4th St., 3:33 a.m. Female alleges her ex-fiance attempted to harm herself.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 10:02 a.m.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:53 p.m.
• THEFT - 200 block of N. Oak Ave., 1:39 p.m. Male reported his power washer was stolen at night.
• WRECK - 1600 block of FM 1821, 8:19 p.m.
• THEFT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 8:47 p.m. Female had credit card and cash stolen from wallet.
OCT. 6
• ASSAULT - 600 block of FM 1821, 11:38 a.m. Child struck by shopping cart.
• FORGERY - 600 block of SE 22nd St., 12:20 p.m. Information report.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 600 block of NW 8th St., 1:14 p.m. Male threatened to cause bodily harm to another male.
• WRECK - 1100 block of SE 1st St., 5:12 p.m.
• WRECK - 700 block of SE 16th St., 6:53 p.m.
OCT. 7
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:36 a.m. Two females found trespassing at the Baker Hotel.
• THEFT - 500 block of Taylor Road, 10:30 a.m. Equipment missing from business.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of SE 19th St., 2:28 p.m. Information report.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:57 p.m. Theft at retail store.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 600 block of SW 18th St., 2:29 p.m. Female reported her house was burglarized and her car damaged.
• INFORMATION - 1500 block of E. Hubbard St., 6:16 p.m. Minor purchased e-cigarettes from store.
• FORGERY - 700 block of W. Hubbard St., 7:25 p.m. Female passed a fake $100 bill.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of SW 4th Ave., 9:18 p.m.
OCT. 8
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2500 block of SE 14th Ave., 4:34 a.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop.
• WARRANTS - 1600 block of NW 3rd Ave., 10:29 a.m. Male subject arrested on outstanding warrant.
• WRECK - Corner of SW 11th Ave. and SW 1st St., 2:34 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 2:23 p.m.
• HARASSMENT - 300 block of NE 27th St., 2:52 p.m. Female received threatening messages.
• HARASSMENT - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 6:24 p.m. Woman was cussed out by granddaughter at a business.
• INFORMATION - 3000 block of NE 10th St., 6:10 p.m. Male and female fighting.
OCT. 9
• INDECENT EXPOSURE - 600 block of FM 1821, 6:58 p.m. Female reported seeing a male touching himself in his vehicle in the parking lot.
• BURGLARY IN PROGRESS - 1800 block of SW 8th Ave., 8:39 a.m. Male reported a male and female stole items from his neighbor’s property.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 1:24 p.m. Female reported a male entered a local business and was acting belligerent.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of NW 5th St., 12:29 p.m. Male reported his mail was delivered to wrong address and the homeowners would not return it to him.
• THEFT - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 2:26 p.m. Female reported she believed stolen items had been brought to her home by other persons.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:27 p.m. A male subject was issued a criminal trespass warning from a local business.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:19 p.m. Female charged with theft after stealing items from business.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 300 block of NE 27th St., 5:46 p.m. Disturbance over custody dispute.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of SE 1st St., 9:12 p.m. Male cited for possessing drug paraphernalia, driving while license invalid and lack of insurance.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 2-Oct. 9, 2020.
OCT. 2
• THEFT - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 1:40 p.m. Male failed to pay for animal services performed, then evaded arrest on foot. After being captured, subject was also found to have active warrants out of Limestone County.
• THEFT - 1000 block of N. Rusk St., 2:10 p.m. Male reported unknown suspect removed a tool box from the bed of his vehicle in his driveway.
• BURGLARY - 2000 block of Tin Top Road, 5:20 p.m. Employee observed a male using a crowbar to try to open the front sliding glass doors.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 7:32 p.m. Male reported a known suspect assaulted him inside a business and struck his vehicle multiple times.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of Ri cWilliamson, 6:28 p.m. Marijuana located during search.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of Interstate 20, 9:36 p.m. Driver reported to be swerving all over roadway, and cited for open container.
• HIT AND RUN - 2000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 10:47 p.m. Woman reported she was in an accident, and the other party left the scene without exchanging insurance.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of E. Josephine St., 11:38 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated in a public place.
• ASSAULT - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:25 p.m. A male assaulted two officers and was placed under arrest.
• THREATS - 300 block of Love St., 8:36 p.m. Two juveniles reported an unknown male had a suspected weapon in his pocket while speaking with them and made them uncomfortable. An air soft gun was located on the park property.
OCT. 3
• WRECK - 800 block of W. Lake Drive, 9:26 p.m. No vehicle detected by brick mailbox found to be damaged.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1200 block of S. Main St., 3:45 a.m. Subject found asleep in a vehicle in a drive-thru. Officers determined her to be operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• BURGLARY - 500 block of N. Main St., 7:56 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect broke into the business and took multiple guns.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:04 p.m. Male reported a suspect removed two items from his truck bed while it was parked in his driveway.
• THEFT - 600 block of S. Alamo St., 4:10 p.m. Male reported his trailer was stolen.
• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 1:17 p.m.Female reported an unknown male stole 19 bottles of cologne from the business.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1400 block of Holland Lake Drive, 7:18 p.m. Two teens were engaged in painting on a wall commonly used for street art.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of S. Main St., 5:41 p.m. Male found to be driving while intoxicated.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 11:30 p.m. Male fled the scene after assaulting his girlfriend.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Fort Worth Highway, 10:45 p.m. Male found to be driving while intoxicated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:27 p.m. Male found to be driving while intoxicated and female passenger arrested for public intoxication.
OCT. 4
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - Weatherford city limits, 9:37 a.m. Male reported a subject damaged his vehicle.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:58 a.m. Female reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend.
• BURGLARY - 500 block of Palo Pinto St., 9:56 p.m. Male charged with burglary of coin-operated ice machine.
OCT. 5
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:18 a.m. Female found to be driving while intoxicated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2200 block of Old Dennis Road, 3:11 a.m. Contraband was located inside a vehicle.
• SUSPICIOUS ITEMS - 300 block of S. Waco St., 9 a.m. Female reported a customer dropped off items she felt were suspicious.
• FRAUD - 400 block of S. Main St., 2:20 p.m. Male reported an unknown suspect had used his DEA number to obtain a controlled substance at a business.
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - Female reported a known suspect used her son’s debit card to make over $1,300 in withdrawals without the son’s consent.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of E. Interstate 20, 6:22 p.m. Male found to be driving while intoxicated.
• BURGLARY - 900 block of N. Rusk St., 8:17 p.m. Male reported an unknown suspect entered his residence and stole three firearms.
• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 6:10 p.m. Employee reported a male stole clothing from the business.
OCT 6.
• HIT AND RUN - 300 block of W. Park Ave., 11:09 a.m. Male reported an unknown subject hit his mother-in-law’s vehicle and left the scene.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1500 block of W. Bankhead, 6:35 p.m. Female arrested for driving with suspended license.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 5:19 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect touched him inappropriately while he was sleeping.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:55 a.m. Male reported another male took several items from the business without paying. The items were eventually retrieved and returned to the owner.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1800 block of S. Main St., 5:15 p.m. Male reported his vehicle was vandalized by unknown suspects.
• DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - 800 block of N. Main St., 4:40 p.m. Drug paraphernalia seized, no charges filed.
• MISSING PERSON - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:25 p.m. Female reported a 59-year-old male had been missing for several days.
• CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:06 p.m. Female reported a known subject was behind on child support and she wanted to file a report.
• FRAUD - 2500 block of S. Main St., 8:26 a.m. Female reported unknown males entered a business and paid with counterfeit money.
• FRAUD - 2000 block of Tin Top Road, 7:05 p.m. Female reported receiving a fake call from the Houston Police Department in regard to bank accounts and asking for her social security number.
OCT. 7
• WRECK - 2700 block of S. Main St., 9:17 a.m.
• RUNAWAY - 1200 block of Vivienne St., 6:10 a.m. Female reported her 16-year-old son had left without permission and had not been heard from.
• THEFT OF VEHICLE - 1800 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 5:58 a.m. Male reported an unknown person stole a Fort F250.
• WARRANTS - 100 block of Karen St., 10 a.m. Miscellaneous marijuana paraphernalia items found during execution of a search warrant.
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 12:11 p.m. Male found to be in mental distress and transported to a treatment facility.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of Bowie Drive, 5:35 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of methamphetamine and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 200 block of Adams Drive, 8 p.m. Two robbery suspects were determined to be intoxicated.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1400 block of S. Main St., 9:22 p.m. Female found to be intoxicated and creating a disturbance, and arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 7:02 p.m. Female reported being the victim of a gift card fraud scam.
• FRAUD - 400 block of S. Main St., 8:54 p.m. Female arrested to attempting to obtain prescription fraudulently.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1100 block of N. Main St., 4:16 p.m. Female reported an unknown person threw a milkshake in the open window of her truck.
OCT. 8
• HIT AND RUN - 1100 block of E. Lake Drive, 4:20 p.m. Male reported his truck and trailer were struck an unknown vehicle.
• THEFT - 700 block of Dalton St., 6:13 a.m. Male reported unknown suspects entered the toolbox of his truck and removed several items.
• THEFT - 400 block of Vaquero St., 10:43 a.m. Male reported a suspect stole approximately $1,700 worth of lumber from a construction site.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 2500 block of S. Main St., 10:52 a.m. Complainant reported employees had found illegal narcotics on the property.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 5 p.m. Female reported leaving her wallet in a shopping cart and it went missing.
• THEFT - 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 5:53 p.m. Female reported two unknown suspects took property from the business including four spray guns.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 10:01 p.m. Male seen taking bricks from the center median.
• CIVIL DISPUTE - 800 block of Palo Pinto St., 10:55 p.m. Call of display of a firearm determined to be false.
OCT. 9
• THREATS - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:01 a.m. Male made multiple threats toward a female and placed her in fear of bodily injury.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1900 block of S. Main St., 9:30 p.m. Marijuana and alcohol found inside the trunk.
